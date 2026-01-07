Spring Craft Fair

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About this event
8x10 Indoor Booth Space.
Disclaimer: We will do our best to honor preferences; however, we may not be able to accommodate special requests such as being placed next to specific vendors or coordinating spaces tied to different ticket selections.
Outdoor 10x12 Booth Space.
Disclaimer: We will do our best to honor preferences; however, we may not be able to accommodate special requests such as being placed next to specific vendors or coordinating spaces tied to different ticket selections.
Outside Trailer Space
Disclaimer: We will do our best to honor preferences; however, we may not be able to accommodate special requests such as being placed next to specific vendors or coordinating spaces tied to different ticket selections.
Each 6ft Table rental is $10 per table.
Add this to your ticket (If available)! For the first 25 vendors, setup your space the day prior to the event. March 6th, 2026 from 6pm to 8:30pm
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