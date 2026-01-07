South Berkeley Volunteer Fire Company

Hosted by

South Berkeley Volunteer Fire Company

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Craft Fair

7556 Winchester Ave

Inwood, WV 25428, USA

Indoor - 8x10 Booth
$40

8x10 Indoor Booth Space.

Disclaimer: We will do our best to honor preferences; however, we may not be able to accommodate special requests such as being placed next to specific vendors or coordinating spaces tied to different ticket selections.

Outdoor - 10x12 Booth Space
$35

Outdoor 10x12 Booth Space.

Disclaimer: We will do our best to honor preferences; however, we may not be able to accommodate special requests such as being placed next to specific vendors or coordinating spaces tied to different ticket selections.

Outdoor - Trailer Space
$40

Outside Trailer Space

Disclaimer: We will do our best to honor preferences; however, we may not be able to accommodate special requests such as being placed next to specific vendors or coordinating spaces tied to different ticket selections.

6' TABLE RENTAL - Per Table
$10

Each 6ft Table rental is $10 per table.

Early Setup (Limited Quantity)
Free

Add this to your ticket (If available)! For the first 25 vendors, setup your space the day prior to the event. March 6th, 2026 from 6pm to 8:30pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!