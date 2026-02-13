Spring Cub-a-Ree

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Pack-provided meals with one cafeteria lunch.
CAMPING INCLUDED - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Pack-provided meals with one cafeteria lunch.
CAMPING INCLUDED - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Pack-provided meals with one cafeteria lunch.
No camping, but the full program included! Day of meals included (Pack provided plus one caferia lunch). Saturday-only arrivals can check in at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning. THE ROADS WILL CLOSE AT 8AM and reopen after 4 when programming is done.
No camping, but the full program included! Day of meals included (Pack provided plus one caferia lunch). Saturday-only arrivals can check in at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning. THE ROADS WILL CLOSE AT 8AM and reopen after 4 when programming is done.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!