Spring Cub-a-Ree

4 and Under (regardless of camping)
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Pack-provided meals with one cafeteria lunch.

Cub Scout age youth - CAMPING
$75

CAMPING INCLUDED - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Pack-provided meals with one cafeteria lunch.

Adult - CAMPING
$60

CAMPING INCLUDED - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and Pack-provided meals with one cafeteria lunch.

Cub Scout age youth- NO CAMPING
$65

No camping, but the full program included! Day of meals included (Pack provided plus one caferia lunch). Saturday-only arrivals can check in at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning. THE ROADS WILL CLOSE AT 8AM and reopen after 4 when programming is done. 


Adult - NO CAMPING
$50

No camping, but the full program included! Day of meals included (Pack provided plus one caferia lunch). Saturday-only arrivals can check in at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning. THE ROADS WILL CLOSE AT 8AM and reopen after 4 when programming is done. 


