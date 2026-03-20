Spring curriculum and book market

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You will have half a table to display your items for sale. Half table vendors are permitted to keep one bin below the table and refill as the day progresses.
*The price of the table is to reserve your spot. Venders are asked to consider making an additional donation to the BCCHC.
You will have a full table to display your items for sale. Full table vendors are permitted to keep two bins below the table and refill as the day progresses.
*The price of the table is to reserve your spot. Venders are asked to consider making an additional donation to the BCCHC.
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