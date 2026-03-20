Carlstadt Christian Assembly

Hosted by

Carlstadt Christian Assembly

About this event

Spring curriculum and book market

307 Washington St

Carlstadt, NJ 07072, USA

Half table
$7

You will have half a table to display your items for sale. Half table vendors are permitted to keep one bin below the table and refill as the day progresses.


*The price of the table is to reserve your spot. Venders are asked to consider making an additional donation to the BCCHC.

Full table
$10

You will have a full table to display your items for sale. Full table vendors are permitted to keep two bins below the table and refill as the day progresses.


*The price of the table is to reserve your spot. Venders are asked to consider making an additional donation to the BCCHC.

Add a donation for Carlstadt Christian Assembly

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