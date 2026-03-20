Northwest PTO

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Northwest PTO

About this event

Spring Dance 2026

45 Stearns Ave

Leominster, MA 01453, USA

Student + Adult Guest
$15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This ticket admits ONE Northwest student and ONE adult guest. Additional sibling tickets may be purchased for $5 each. Due to limited capacity, we are asking that ONLY ONE ADULT per household attend.
Additional Sibling
$5
This ticket admits ONE additional Northwest student. It must be purchased in addition to a "Student + Adult Guest" ticket. ONLY CURRENT NORTHWEST STUDENTS MAY ATTEND THIS EVENT. If you need more than 2 additional sibling tickets, please email [email protected]
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