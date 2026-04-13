Spring Day To Play

Black Feather Day To Play is designed to give kids a safe, active, and engaging environment where they can move, connect, and just be kids. Open to students in 1st through 12th grade, the day will include organized and open-play sports like basketball, volleyball, flag football, and more across both indoor and outdoor spaces.





We will also have select resource tables on site, offering information and connections to organizations that support families, youth development, and community programs.





This is a hands-on, community-focused event. Parents and guardians are expected to stay on site and remain responsible for their children throughout the event.