Spring Dinner

Reserve your seat with a minimum donation of $175 per person. Cancellation Policy: If an individual needs to cancel, there will be no refund; the ticket price will be considered a donation to the foundation’s meaningful work.

Reserve your seat with a minimum donation of $175 per person. Cancellation Policy: If an individual needs to cancel, there will be no refund; the ticket price will be considered a donation to the foundation’s meaningful work.

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