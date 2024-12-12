Sobremesa Charitable Foundation

Hosted by

Sobremesa Charitable Foundation

About this event

Spring Dinner

1421 Rustic Dr

Little Flock, AR 72756, USA

Dinner for one
$175
Reserve your seat with a minimum donation of $175 per person. Cancellation Policy: If an individual needs to cancel, there will be no refund; the ticket price will be considered a donation to the foundation’s meaningful work.
Add a donation for Sobremesa Charitable Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!