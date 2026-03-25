Spring Dinner Theater

About this event
Enjoy an evening of mystery, laughter, and suspense! We will be having dinner, entertainment, and basket auctions.
Buy all 8 seats together and reserve a table!
We will fill the 8 seats with families affiliated with Raven’s Hands and your business/organization will be recognized all evening!!
Treat your staff, clients, friends or family to a fun night out while supporting local families.
✔ Business name displayed at event
✔ Social media recognition
✔ Verbal recognition during the program
$
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