Raven's Hands

Hosted by

Raven's Hands

About this event

Spring Dinner Theater

303 Chamber Plaza

Charleroi, PA 15022, USA

General Admission
$35

Enjoy an evening of mystery, laughter, and suspense! We will be having dinner, entertainment, and basket auctions.

Full Table (8 seats)
$250

Buy all 8 seats together and reserve a table!

Community Sponsor Table
$250

We will fill the 8 seats with families affiliated with Raven’s Hands and your business/organization will be recognized all evening!!

Hosted Business Table (8 seats)
$300

Treat your staff, clients, friends or family to a fun night out while supporting local families.


✔ Business name displayed at event

✔ Social media recognition

✔ Verbal recognition during the program

Add a donation for Raven's Hands

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