Spring Equinox 2025

Country Picnic Dinner Menu (Can Choose GF Option): Roast Tri-Tip; Potato Salad; Corn Casserole; Tossed Green Salad/Caesar Dressing; Dinner Roll. Peach Crisp Dessert (GF) Lemonade & Ice Water. NO-HOST Bar in Elks Lounge **Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.

Country Picnic Dinner Menu (Can Choose GF Option): Roast Tri-Tip; Potato Salad; Corn Casserole; Tossed Green Salad/Caesar Dressing; Dinner Roll. Peach Crisp Dessert (GF) Lemonade & Ice Water. NO-HOST Bar in Elks Lounge **Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.

seeMoreDetailsMobile