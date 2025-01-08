Spring Equinox 2025 - **Registered Singers & Staff**

THIS TICKET IS FOR CURRENTLY REGISTERED CCOC SINGERS ONLY - NOT SPOUSES ETC.
Country Picnic Dinner Menu (Can Choose GF Option):
Roast Tri-Tip; Potato Salad; Corn Casserole; Tossed Green Salad/Caesar Dressing; Dinner Roll.
Peach Crisp Dessert (GF)
Lemonade & Ice Water.
NO-HOST Bar in Elks Lounge
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
Vegetarian Country Picnic Dinner
$20
THIS TICKET IS FOR CURRENTLY REGISTERED CCOC SINGERS ONLY - NOT SPOUSES ETC.
Vegetarian Country Picnic Dinner Menu (Can Choose GF Option):
Vegan Loaf Entree'; Potato Salad; Corn Casserole; Tossed Green Salad/Caesar Dressing; Dinner Roll.
Peach Crisp Dessert (GF)
Lemonade & Ice Water.
NO-HOST Bar in Elks Lounge
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
Kids Country Picnic Dinner
Free
THIS TICKET IS FOR CURRENTLY REGISTERED CCOC SINGERS ONLY - NOT SIBLINGS/FRIENDS ETC.
Kids Country Picnic Dinner (Can Choose GF Option):
Hot Dog & Bun
Chips
Carrot Sticks/Fruit
Peach Crisp Dessert (GF) & Brownies
Lemonade & Ice Water.
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
Vegetarian Kids Country Picnic Dinner
Free
THIS TICKET IS FOR CURRENTLY REGISTERED CCOC SINGERS ONLY - NOT SIBLINGS/FRIENDS ETC.
Kids VEGETARIAN Country Picnic Dinner (Can choose GF Option):
Plant Based Hot Dog & Bun
Chips
Carrot Sticks/Fruit
Peach Crisp Dessert (GF) & Brownies
Lemonade & Ice Water.
**Please Note that at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is not a donation to CCOC.
