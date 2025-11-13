Sponsor our Spring Equinox Brunch!

Presenting Sponsor: Meadow
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

16 Tickets = 2 Tables


Exclusive Title: “Spring Equinox Brunch Presented by [Your Company Name]”


Recognition & Logo

  • Name and logo on event promotions.
  • Logo placement at brunch entrance.
  • 1 minute of speaking time after Opening Remarks.
  • Social media post before and after the event with name and logo.
  • Name included in the thank you message after the event.
  • Shout out on story on the day of the event.

Other Benefits

  • Opportunity to provide branded swag in guest gift bags (seeds, mugs, tote bags, etc.).
  • Two free PACH T-shirts.
Floral
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tickets = 1 Table


Recognition & Logo

  • Name and logo on event promotions.
  • Social media post before and after the event with name and logo.
  • Name included in the thank you message after the event.
  • Shout out on story on the day of the event.

Other Benefits

  • Opportunity to provide branded swag in guest gift bags (seeds, mugs, tote bags, etc.).
Sproutling
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets


Recognition & Logo

  • Name and logo on event promotions.
  • Social media post before and after the event with name and logo.
  • Name included in the thank you message after the event.
  • Shout out on story on the day of the event.
Seedling
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets


Recognition & Logo

  • Name and logo on major event promotions.
  • Social media post before and after the event with name and logo.
  • Name included in the thank you message after the event.
In-Kind Sponsorship: Silent Auction Items
Free

Want to make an in-kind sponsorship for our silent auction? Select this item at checkout!


Examples include, but are not limited to:

  • Art & jewelry
  • Experiences (i.e. concerts, activities, subscriptions, etc.)
  • Gift baskets
  • Gift cards


In-Kind Sponsorship: Food and Beverage Contributions
Free

Want to make an in-kind sponsorship for our menu? Select this item at checkout!


Examples include, but are not limited to:

  • Coffee
  • Baked goods
  • Brunch supplies
  • Utensils
  • Alcohol
In-Kind Sponsorship: Services
Free

Want to make an in-kind sponsorship for our menu? Select this item at checkout!


Examples include, but are not limited to:

  • Photography and videography
  • Designing
  • Printing
  • Bartender
Sponsor a ticket to the brunch
$110

Sponsor a ticket (or more) for someone who may not be able to afford it!

Add a donation for Phoenix Allies For Community Health

$

