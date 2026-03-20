Harmony Works

Hosted by

Harmony Works

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Equinox Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

800 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA

Soul Unification and Healing Session with Sophia & Nicholas item
Soul Unification and Healing Session with Sophia & Nicholas item
Soul Unification and Healing Session with Sophia & Nicholas
$333

Starting bid

Most sessions are about 3 hours, and, It is determined by the flow of the medicine and our intuition. Bring your healing intention and we will use acupuncture, bodywork, reiki, soul journey work, sacred sexuality coaching, spiritual counseling, and herbal consultation to support the fulfillment of your healing mission. Session Value - Usual Sliding Scale $555-$1111

Kamesha * Brilliant Coaching item
Kamesha * Brilliant Coaching
$60

Starting bid

Kamesha has an undeniable brilliance, and her depth of heart melts blocks to clarity, allowing you to move forward with your desires with abandon and confidence, ensuring your true success.

Reiki Session with Sarah item
Reiki Session with Sarah
$60

Starting bid

Sarah is known at Harmony Works for her loving presence, intuitive guidance, and powerful healing hands. Book your private full 90 Minute session to experience this deep care for your whole being.


Usual price Sliding Scale $85-120

Reclaim Life with Sarah Paz Hyde 1:1 Session item
Reclaim Life with Sarah Paz Hyde 1:1 Session item
Reclaim Life with Sarah Paz Hyde 1:1 Session
$60

Starting bid

Customized 1-on-1 Private Session: Customized to Meet Your Needs: ✨ Silent Auction Winner Receives: 1-Hour personal session of your choosing ✨ Blendable Options: sound meditation, Lucia light session, voice activation, handpan immersion ✨ Upgrades Available: add friends and family or extend the time and go deeper 🔮 Location & Date TBD 🔮 Redeemable thru June 2025 🔮 $120 value 🔗 SarahPazHyde.com 🔗 IG: @sarah.paz.hyde
A Blakeley Original Painting item
A Blakeley Original Painting
$80

Starting bid

A Blakeley Original Painting item
A Blakeley Original Painting
$80

Starting bid

Ceramic Tea (Light) House item
Ceramic Tea (Light) House item
Ceramic Tea (Light) House
$75

Starting bid

This hand built luminary was salt fired in a wood kiln. After carefully crafting the house out of clay, I spent a weekend working with a crew to maintain a nearly 2,500 degree wood fire that swirled around our pots, carrying along waves of molten glass that lapped upon this house and left behind rivulets of vitrified wood and salt. It’s a pretty rad process to go through and makes a house that is all the more beautiful for all it went through to get here, just like you. From the Artist: I am Cait Davis, a potter from a rich lineage of makers and performers, born and raised in Philadelphia. I have dedicated my life to working with clay so I can make functional pieces with a quiet beauty, one that I hope brings ease and comfort to people’s lives. Everything I make is a labor of love, and is built on a foundation of the work my family and mentors started years ago. Retail Price $120

A Blakeley Original Painting item
A Blakeley Original Painting
$60

Starting bid

A Blakeley Original Collage item
A Blakeley Original Collage
$60

Starting bid

The Ultimate Handy Guide. Virtual S.x Re-Education Workshop item
The Ultimate Handy Guide. Virtual S.x Re-Education Workshop
$44

Starting bid

This is a skill-building virtual pre-recorded workshop. A’magine earned her Master’s degree in Human Sexuality Education at New York University and has been teaching and speaking about feminism and sexuality for over two decades. Formerly known as Amy Jo Goddard, she is the author of Woman on Fire: Nine Elements to Wake up Your Erotic Energy, Personal Power and Sexual Intelligence and co-author of the best-selling classic Lesbian Sex Secrets for Men, both published by Penguin Random House.

Gift Basket for the Magical, Kind and Brave item
Gift Basket for the Magical, Kind and Brave item
Gift Basket for the Magical, Kind and Brave
$45

Starting bid

It includes 3 large prints, including 2 artworks and an original poem, 4 smaller prints, an array of stickers, and a magnet strip, all with original Earth Warrior designs. It also includes some incense, a journal, 2 coffee table books, a small decor item, and a Divine Nature oracle deck and book set.


This is a magical gift basket filled with all things Earth Warrior created and related. Rain Warfield, Our Earth Warrior, is an artist and leader in the Regenerative Living movement. This basket contains artworks of Rain in various forms, Earth Warrior trinkets, and tools to amplify your own regenerative lifestyle. This is a great basket for updating home decor, conscious space building, or distributing to others to pay the Earth Warrior spirit forward even further! Retail Value $200+

A Blakeley Original Painting item
A Blakeley Original Painting
$20

Starting bid

A Blakeley Original Painting item
A Blakeley Original Painting
$20

Starting bid

A Blakeley Original Painting item
A Blakeley Original Painting
$20

Starting bid

A Blakeley Original Painting item
A Blakeley Original Painting
$40

Starting bid

Sophia Wise One's Four Seeds Wisdom Path Oracle Deck item
Sophia Wise One's Four Seeds Wisdom Path Oracle Deck
$20

Starting bid

  • 72 unique oracle cards
  • Trusted wisdom teachings to inspire divine wisdom, creativity, and intuition
  • Use for daily guidance or deep reflection
  • Remember your truth with every pull

Retail $33.00

Ceramic Incense Dish (Honey Flux) item
Ceramic Incense Dish (Honey Flux)
$15

Starting bid

This handmade incense dish holds the stick vertically for a space efficient way of catching ash. The toasty brown clay has speckles that can be seen even through the glaze, making for a beautifully natural look to this small dish (3 inch diameter). From the Artist: I am Cait Davis, a potter from a rich lineage of makers and performers, born and raised in Philadelphia. I have dedicated my life to working with clay so I can make functional pieces with a quiet beauty, one that I hope brings ease and comfort to people’s lives. Everything I make is a labor of love, and is built on a foundation of the work my family and mentors started years ago. Retail Price $25
Ceramic Incense Dish (Midnight Run) item
Ceramic Incense Dish (Midnight Run)
$15

Starting bid

From the Artist: I am Cait Davis, a potter from a rich lineage of makers and performers, born and raised in Philadelphia. I have dedicated my life to working with clay so I can make functional pieces with a quiet beauty, one that I hope brings ease and comfort to people’s lives. Everything I make is a labor of love, and is built on a foundation of the work my family and mentors started years ago. This handmade incense dish holds the stick vertically for a space efficient way of catching ash. The toasty brown clay has speckles that can be seen even through the glaze, making for a beautifully natural look to this small dish (3 inch diameter). Retail Price $25
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot item
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15

Starting bid

Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot item
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15

Starting bid

Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot item
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15

Starting bid

Sacred Bleeding Kit Book item
Sacred Bleeding Kit Book
$7

Starting bid

Sophia Wise One's Illustrated Guide to Sacred Menstruation Practices

Ring Hidden Compartment item
Ring Hidden Compartment item
Ring Hidden Compartment
$10

Starting bid

Mini Bonsai Pot item
Mini Bonsai Pot
$5

Starting bid

Retail $18

Mini Bonsai Pot item
Mini Bonsai Pot
$5

Starting bid

Retail $18

Portable Aromatherapy Difusser item
Portable Aromatherapy Difusser
$5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!