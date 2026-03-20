Spring Equinox Silent Auction 2026

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Most sessions are about 3 hours, and, It is determined by the flow of the medicine and our intuition. Bring your healing intention and we will use acupuncture, bodywork, reiki, soul journey work, sacred sexuality coaching, spiritual counseling, and herbal consultation to support the fulfillment of your healing mission. Session Value - Usual Sliding Scale $555-$1111
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Kamesha has an undeniable brilliance, and her depth of heart melts blocks to clarity, allowing you to move forward with your desires with abandon and confidence, ensuring your true success.
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Sarah is known at Harmony Works for her loving presence, intuitive guidance, and powerful healing hands. Book your private full 90 Minute session to experience this deep care for your whole being.
Usual price Sliding Scale $85-120
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This hand built luminary was salt fired in a wood kiln. After carefully crafting the house out of clay, I spent a weekend working with a crew to maintain a nearly 2,500 degree wood fire that swirled around our pots, carrying along waves of molten glass that lapped upon this house and left behind rivulets of vitrified wood and salt. It’s a pretty rad process to go through and makes a house that is all the more beautiful for all it went through to get here, just like you. From the Artist: I am Cait Davis, a potter from a rich lineage of makers and performers, born and raised in Philadelphia. I have dedicated my life to working with clay so I can make functional pieces with a quiet beauty, one that I hope brings ease and comfort to people’s lives. Everything I make is a labor of love, and is built on a foundation of the work my family and mentors started years ago. Retail Price $120
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This is a skill-building virtual pre-recorded workshop. A’magine earned her Master’s degree in Human Sexuality Education at New York University and has been teaching and speaking about feminism and sexuality for over two decades. Formerly known as Amy Jo Goddard, she is the author of Woman on Fire: Nine Elements to Wake up Your Erotic Energy, Personal Power and Sexual Intelligence and co-author of the best-selling classic Lesbian Sex Secrets for Men, both published by Penguin Random House.
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It includes 3 large prints, including 2 artworks and an original poem, 4 smaller prints, an array of stickers, and a magnet strip, all with original Earth Warrior designs. It also includes some incense, a journal, 2 coffee table books, a small decor item, and a Divine Nature oracle deck and book set.
This is a magical gift basket filled with all things Earth Warrior created and related. Rain Warfield, Our Earth Warrior, is an artist and leader in the Regenerative Living movement. This basket contains artworks of Rain in various forms, Earth Warrior trinkets, and tools to amplify your own regenerative lifestyle. This is a great basket for updating home decor, conscious space building, or distributing to others to pay the Earth Warrior spirit forward even further! Retail Value $200+
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Retail $33.00
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Starting bid
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Starting bid
Sophia Wise One's Illustrated Guide to Sacred Menstruation Practices
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Starting bid
Retail $18
Starting bid
Retail $18
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!