Spring Equinox Silent Auction 2026

It includes 3 large prints, including 2 artworks and an original poem, 4 smaller prints, an array of stickers, and a magnet strip, all with original Earth Warrior designs. It also includes some incense, a journal, 2 coffee table books, a small decor item, and a Divine Nature oracle deck and book set.





This is a magical gift basket filled with all things Earth Warrior created and related. Rain Warfield, Our Earth Warrior, is an artist and leader in the Regenerative Living movement. This basket contains artworks of Rain in various forms, Earth Warrior trinkets, and tools to amplify your own regenerative lifestyle. This is a great basket for updating home decor, conscious space building, or distributing to others to pay the Earth Warrior spirit forward even further! Retail Value $200+