Spring Event 2026 Silent Auction

This beautiful and imaginative piece was created by student artist Atara Sher, who explored a unique watercolor technique to achieve its striking organic patterns. Using a drop-and-spread method, Atara added her own creative twist—gently blowing on water droplets with a straw to guide the paint outward. This process produced the delicate, branching effects that give the artwork its movement and intricate detail.

The result is a one-of-a-kind composition filled with flowing shapes and natural textures, showcasing both experimentation and artistic curiosity. Atara’s thoughtful approach transforms a simple technique into a captivating visual experience.

A wonderful addition to any home, office, or art collection, this special piece celebrates the creativity and innovation of a young artist. Bid generously to support our students and take home a truly unique work of art! 🎨✨





15x21" Framed