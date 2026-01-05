Spring Event 2026 Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
In-Office Professional Teeth Whitening – Beachwood Dental
Enjoy reliable and long-lasting dental bleaching services that will help you achieve your best smile yet! Beachwood Dental's bleaching process eliminates deep yellow and brown stains that build up on your teeth over time, thus greatly improving your smile. This process is painless, affordable, and completely safe for both your teeth and gums.
$600 Value.
Starting bid
Set of 3 Watercolor Floral Paintings by Aviel Kreisler – 10" x 12" Each
This lovely trio of watercolor flowers by Aviel Kreisler captures the joy and creativity of a student artist. Each bloom has its own personality, and together they make a cheerful set that’s perfect to display as a trio or individually. Brighten your home with these original, one-of-a-kind student artworks!
Starting bid
Student artist and scientist, Yaffa Benzaquen, was invited to explore the properties of cohesion and pigment dispersion using watercolors. Yaffa chose to apply her watercolors using a splatter effect achieved by dropping water tinted with watercolor pigment from pipettes, and allowing some colors to mix and blend together, and creating this beautiful abstract painting.
15x21" Framed.
Starting bid
Pencil Drawing of a Dove with Olive Branch by Yehuda Farkas – 14.5" x 11.5"
This beautiful pencil drawing by Yehuda Farkas captures a dove carrying an olive branch, full of peace and hope. With gentle lines and careful shading, this original student artwork is a charming and meaningful piece to display in any space.
Starting bid
This beautiful and imaginative piece was created by student artist Atara Sher, who explored a unique watercolor technique to achieve its striking organic patterns. Using a drop-and-spread method, Atara added her own creative twist—gently blowing on water droplets with a straw to guide the paint outward. This process produced the delicate, branching effects that give the artwork its movement and intricate detail.
The result is a one-of-a-kind composition filled with flowing shapes and natural textures, showcasing both experimentation and artistic curiosity. Atara’s thoughtful approach transforms a simple technique into a captivating visual experience.
A wonderful addition to any home, office, or art collection, this special piece celebrates the creativity and innovation of a young artist. Bid generously to support our students and take home a truly unique work of art! 🎨✨
15x21" Framed
Starting bid
Relax and Recharge with an In-Home or In-Office Massage
Treat yourself—or someone you appreciate—to the gift of relaxation. This one-hour massage by Trew Corporate Massage brings professional care directly to you, whether in the comfort of your home or right in your office.
Designed to melt away stress and relieve tension, this personalized session will help you recharge, restore balance, and feel your best. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a busy week or add a moment of wellness to your workday.
$150 Value.
Starting bid
Bursting with warmth and color, this vibrant painting captures the beauty of a glowing sunrise—or perhaps a peaceful sunset—over a silhouetted landscape. A brilliant golden sun radiates outward into a sky of rich oranges and yellows, while dark palm trees and birds in flight create striking contrast and movement across the horizon.
Created collaboratively by talented 4th grade artists (Ashi Stark, Noah Bennet, Bailey Goldsmith, Kalev Jerusalem, Saadya Dahan, Chaya Margolin, Zachary Dubin, Akiva Pasternak, Ariella Cohen), the piece reflects both imagination and bold artistic expression, with layered brushstrokes that bring energy and light to the scene.
Beautifully displayed on a 40" x 18" canvas and set in a natural wood frame, this one-of-a-kind artwork will brighten any room and serve as a joyful reminder of creativity through a child’s eyes.
Perfect for a living room, office, or play space, this special piece celebrates the power of young artists working together. 🎨🌅
Starting bid
13" x 17" Framed Living Art Canvas by Morah Rivkah's Pre-Nursery School Students! Our canvas is alive! As we grow and learn our canvas expands with us. Every topic or theme we bring to the class gets added to our canvas. As a result, week after week our canvas changes., We work on the canvas as a group using various mediums and objects to create each installation. We keep our canvas hung on our wall to showcase our learning and work, we are always growing, expanding our abilities and filling up with more and more ideas and knowledge, so is our canvas.
Starting bid
Artisanal Cheese Board Experience
Elevate your next gathering with this beautiful pairing of craftsmanship and flavor. This package includes a handmade acacia and epoxy serving board from Mahus Gifts, measuring 10" x 14" (excluding the handle). Each board is uniquely crafted, making every piece one-of-a-kind with its own natural wood grain and epoxy design.
Perfectly complementing the board are four artisanal cheeses from The Cheese Guy, offering a delicious assortment ideal for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a special night in.
Serve in style and savor exceptional flavors with this elegant cheese board experience.
$150 Value.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a moment of well-deserved self-care with a $130 gift certificate to Spa Golden. The winning bidder may choose between two luxurious services: the Golden Glow Signature Facial or a 60-Minute Relaxation Massage.
The Golden Glow Signature Facial is a customized treatment designed to leave your skin radiant and refreshed. This rejuvenating experience includes a skin consultation, sauna detox, skin evaluation, exfoliation, extractions, and targeted skin rejuvenation tailored to your skin’s unique needs.
Prefer to unwind? The 60-Minute Relaxation Massage offers a gentle, flowing treatment using light to moderate pressure and long, soothing strokes to melt away stress, improve circulation, and release tension—leaving you calm, restored, and reconnected.
Whichever you choose, this is the perfect opportunity to relax, refresh, and indulge in a little pampering. Value $130.
Starting bid
This vibrant abstract painting, measuring 18" x 40", is a collaborative work created by Zohar Berlin and Bnaya Shenkar, beautifully presented in a natural wood frame. Inspired by the color-field style of Mark Rothko, the piece explores emotion through layered bands of warm, glowing hues that gently transition from rich pinks to soft coral and golden peach tones.
Broad, expressive brushstrokes and subtle blending create a sense of movement and atmosphere, inviting the viewer to pause and experience the feeling of color itself. The young artists embraced Rothko’s idea that simple forms and color relationships can evoke powerful emotion, resulting in a work that feels both playful and contemplative.
Full of warmth, collaboration, and creative exploration, this painting captures the spirit of youthful expression while paying homage to one of abstract art’s most influential voices. The clean, natural wood frame enhances the warmth of the colors and gives the piece a polished, gallery-ready presence.
Starting bid
This is a float mounted framed print of Love/Ahava Graffiti.
The idea for these pieces came while artist, Jenny Kaplan, was doing a zoom art session with Israeli kids after October 7. Jenny chose the word Shalom, and meditated on it as she and her student artists wrote it over and over again in colorful print to fill their entire pages. For this series, Jenny used the words Love and its Hebrew counterpart, Ahava. Value $150.
Starting bid
Celebrate a defining moment in history with this striking 16" x 20" acrylic painting of Ronald Reagan, created by Stark High School student artist Keren Maryles. Inspired by Reagan’s iconic challenge to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the Tear Down This Wall Speech in 1987 at the Berlin Wall, the piece captures both the energy of the moment and the enduring message of freedom and leadership.
Rendered in bold, graphic colors and expressive lines, this student work brings a modern pop-art style to a historic quote that helped symbolize the final years of the Cold War. The portrait’s vivid contrasts and hand-lettered text make it a standout piece that sparks conversation in any office, classroom, or home.
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate school-day luxury!
This VIP Premier Location Parking Spot at Fuchs Mizrachi School means no more circling, no more rushing — just a guaranteed, prime parking space waiting for you. Start and end your school day with ease, convenience, and a little extra bragging rights. This offer is perfect for busy parents or high schoolers who want to save some time! *Begins at the beginning of school year '26-27.
Starting bid
Bid on the opportunity to capture beautiful, joy-filled moments with the people you love most! This petite outdoor family portrait session is perfect for updating family photos, celebrating a milestone, or simply preserving this season of life.
Your experience includes up to 30 minutes of professional photography in a natural outdoor setting, plus 15 professionally edited digital images selected from a private online proof gallery.
A wonderful way to create lasting memories — and a meaningful keepsake you’ll treasure for years to come.
Plus a 10.5" x 7.3" Aura Digital Frame to display your family's images.
$600 Value.
Starting bid
36" x 24" Living Art Canvas by Pre-Nursery School Students! Our canvas is alive! As we grow and learn our canvas expands with us. Every topic or theme we bring to the class gets added to our canvas. As a result, week after week our canvas changes. We work on the canvas as a group using various mediums and objects to create each installation. We keep our canvas hung on our wall to showcase our learning and work, we are always growing, expanding our abilities and filling up with more and more ideas and knowledge, so is our canvas.
Starting bid
“Duchifat: The National Bird of Israel” – Original Student Artwork
This beautiful pencil drawing of the Hoopoe (Upupa epops)—Israel’s national bird, known in Hebrew as the Duchifat—was created by talented 6th grade student Yehuda Farkas. Carefully rendered in graphite, the artwork captures the distinctive crest and elegant form that make this bird such a beloved symbol of Israel.
The piece is thoughtfully presented in a black 13" x 16" frame, making it ready to display at home, in an office, or in a classroom. Yehuda’s attention to detail and patience with pencil shading give the drawing a striking realism and charm that reflects both creativity and pride in this meaningful national symbol.
A wonderful addition for bird lovers, supporters of young artists, or anyone with a connection to Israel, this one-of-a-kind piece celebrates both artistic talent and cultural heritage.
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with 2 Gold Passes worth 15 credits each to D-Bat Solon! Enjoy a day at the cages with a friend! $80 Value.
Starting bid
13" x 17" Framed Living Art Canvas by Morah Penina's Pre-Nursery School Students! Our canvas is alive! As we grow and learn our canvas expands with us. Every topic or theme we bring to the class gets added to our canvas. As a result, week after week our canvas changes., We work on the canvas as a group using various mediums and objects to create each installation. We keep our canvas hung on our wall to showcase our learning and work, we are always growing, expanding our abilities and filling up with more and more ideas and knowledge, so is our canvas.
Starting bid
Transform your space with a one-hour professional interior design consultation with Karen Rutman-Weiss!
Get expert advice on color, layout, furnishings, and style — and finally feel confident making design decisions for your home. Perfect for anyone dreaming of a refresh or looking to elevate their space.
Along with this consultation, you'll receive a Home Edit Set of Pantry Canisters donated by Master My Space.
Starting bid
A thoughtful student interpretation of The Red Kerchief by Claude Monet, this canvas replica was created by Stark High School senior Keren Maryles as a study in Impressionist color and light. Maryles’ painting demonstrates close attention to texture and movement, with layered strokes that echo the spontaneity and energy characteristic of Monet’s work. Subtle variations in color and light give the canvas a sense of depth and warmth, while still honoring the loose, expressive qualities of Impressionism.
Starting bid
Elevate your home with a $250 gift card to Teela Bennett Design & Home.
Specializing in thoughtfully curated art and design pieces, Teela Bennett Design Boutique helps you find artwork and decor that tells a story and reflects your personality. Whether you’re searching for a bold statement piece or something timeless and personal, this is an opportunity to transform your space into something truly meaningful.
Starting bid
3' x 4' Living Art Canvas by Pre-Nursery School Students! Our canvas is alive! As we grow and learn our canvas expands with us. Every topic or theme we bring to the class gets added to our canvas. As a result, week after week our canvas changes. We work on the canvas as a group using various mediums and objects to create each installation. We keep our canvas hung on our wall to showcase our learning and work, we are always growing, expanding our abilities and filling up with more and more ideas and knowledge, so is our canvas.
Starting bid
13" x 17" Framed Living Art Canvas by Morah Penina's Pre-Nursery School Students! Our canvas is alive! As we grow and learn our canvas expands with us. Every topic or theme we bring to the class gets added to our canvas. As a result, week after week our canvas changes., We work on the canvas as a group using various mediums and objects to create each installation. We keep our canvas hung on our wall to showcase our learning and work, we are always growing, expanding our abilities and filling up with more and more ideas and knowledge, so is our canvas.
Starting bid
Sink your teeth into bold, smoky flavor with this $200 gift card to Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ!
Pit Master Mendel Segal serves up a delicious menu of wood-smoked classics, including juicy brisket, wings, loaded fries, savory sandwiches, and more — all infused with rich Kansas City barbecue tradition. Whether you’re planning a laid-back dinner with friends or a festive celebration, this card lets you savor great food and memorable moments at one of the area’s most talked-about BBQ spots.
Starting bid
Luxury At-Home Russian Manicure
Enjoy a beautiful, high-end manicure without leaving your home. This concierge Russian manicure by The Salon 2 You delivers an incredibly clean, polished look with results that last longer than a traditional manicure. Nails are carefully shaped and perfected for a fresh, elegant finish that instantly elevates your hands. Perfect for events, travel prep, or everyday indulgence
Starting bid
Indulge in effortless brilliance with these exquisite 2.25 carat total weight lab-grown diamond stud earrings from Chaim Keren Jewelry. Expertly crafted to showcase exceptional sparkle and timeless elegance, each perfectly matched diamond radiates fire and clarity, set in a classic design that elevates both everyday wear and evening glamour.
$1500 Value
Starting bid
Cheer on Cleveland in unforgettable style with two 3rd row center court tickets to the Cleveland Cavaliers home game on April 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Experience the electrifying energy, world-class entertainment, and fast-paced NBA action as the Cleveland Cavaliers light up the court.
The perfect night out for sports fans — high-energy, hometown pride, and memories you won’t forget.
Starting bid
Bring yourself and up to 19 of your friends/family to an enjoyable day in Amish country (West Farmington, OH). You’ll have the use of a private, secluded cabin (owned by the Mayerfelds) where you can play basketball, tetherball, go for a creek walk in the Swine Creek Reservation, or just sit on the back porch watching the Whippoorwills. Kosher hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Nearby attractions are the Mesopotamia General Store (with petting zoo)(closed Sundays) and the Bloomfield Animal Auction (Mondays only). You can choose to do your country barbecue on any day of the week (Sunday-Friday) this spring/summer (except Memorial Day weekend).
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the ballpark, generously donated by Gross Residential!
This exclusive package includes four premium seats to see the Cleveland Guardians in action during the upcoming season. Your seats are front row just past third base, directly behind the visitors’ dugout — an incredible vantage point that puts you right in the heart of the game.
Because next season’s tickets have not yet been released, the exact game date will be arranged later and select a mutually agreeable game date once the schedule and tickets become available.
⚾ Front-row views
⚾ Unmatched proximity to the players
⚾ A memorable experience for family, friends, or clients
Don’t miss this chance to experience big-league baseball from some of the best seats in the house!
Starting bid
3 Premium In-home Personal Training Package
Train in the comfort of your own home with customized one-on-one coaching. No equipment needed — just expert guidance, accountability, and workouts built around your goals.
Sponsored by,
Mitch Wolf, Daniel Asher & Emily Taranda
Starting bid
The Power Mini Treatment Revitalize, Plump, and Glow!
This treatment is a beautiful way to get ready for the weekend’s festivities. This protocol is packed with top shelf anti-aging ingredients and modalities to get your skin feeling fabulous in under an hour.
45 minutes
$150 Value
Starting bid
Mizrachi Swag Bundle
Show your school spirit in style! This exclusive Mizrachi swag bundle is perfect for students, parents, alumni, and proud supporters alike. Whether you’re cheering at events, staying cozy on cooler days, or adding a touch of school pride to your everyday look, this collection has you covered.
Bundle includes:
A fun and spirited way to represent the community you love — or the perfect gift for a proud Mizrachi family. Bid high and wear your pride! 💙
$110 Value
Starting bid
Take your next adventure to new heights with a $1,500 gift card to Delta Air Lines. Whether you’re planning a relaxing beach getaway, a cross-country visit with family, or an exciting international escape, this generous gift card helps make your travel dreams a reality.
With hundreds of destinations around the world, the possibilities are endless. Start planning your next journey, pack your bags, and get ready to explore—your next great adventure awaits! ✈️🌍
$1500 Value.
Starting bid
An inspired painting by Stark High School student, Keren Maryles. This 24'x 18" painting is a look from above at a NYC crosswalk. Bring a taste of Urban life into your home or office.
Starting bid
An inspired painting by Stark High School student, Keren Maryles. This 20'x 16" painting is a look from above at a NYC crosswalk. Bring a taste of Urban life into your home or office.
Starting bid
Own a true piece of Cleveland baseball history with a Bob Feller signed baseball, beautifully autographed and featuring a remarkable inscription from the legendary Hall of Famer himself. Celebrating the enduring legacy of Bob Feller — the iconic ace of the Cleveland Indians — this collectible honors one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history. A rare and meaningful treasure for any fan — timeless, storied, and unmistakably Cleveland.
Estimated value $300
Starting bid
Elevate your Shabbat table with a beautifully prepared catered Shabbat dinner for six by Preferred Kosher Catering (PKC). Thoughtfully crafted with premium ingredients and refined presentation, this elegant meal brings warmth, flavor, and effortless hospitality to your home. A seamless and delicious way to honor Shabbat — gather, savor, and celebrate without lifting a finger.
Starting bid
Experience golf at its most exclusive with a Foursome at Beechmont Country Club.
This rare opportunity invites you and three guests to enjoy 18 holes on an impeccably maintained championship course, where luxury, tradition, and top-tier service define the day. An exceptional experience few have access to — and one you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious catered Shabbat dinner for six from Kantina. With fresh ingredients and flavorful dishes, this meal brings a special touch to your Shabbat table—so you can relax, gather with loved ones, and savor every moment.
$300 Value
Starting bid
Baseball fans won’t want to miss this special piece of memorabilia: a baseball personally signed by Shane Bieber, standout pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians.
Whether you're a devoted Guardians fan or a collector of unique sports memorabilia, this autographed baseball is a home-run addition to any collection. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave as a reminder of one of Cleveland’s most celebrated pitchers.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious tour of Cleveland’s kosher dining scene with this fantastic gift card bundle! Enjoy two pizzas from Issi’s Place, a $150 gift card to The Grove Kosher Market, a $20 gift card to Mitchell’s Ice Cream for a sweet treat, and a $50 gift card to Chicken Maven for their crave-worthy chicken specialties.
Perfect for family dinners, takeout nights, or treating friends, this bundle is a flavorful way to enjoy some of the community’s favorite kosher spots—all while supporting our school.
$272 Value
Starting bid
In-Office Professional Teeth Whitening – University Heights Dental
Enjoy reliable and long-lasting dental bleaching services that will help you achieve your best smile yet! Beachwood Dental's bleaching process eliminates deep yellow and brown stains that build up on your teeth over time, thus greatly improving your smile. This process is painless, affordable, and completely safe for both your teeth and gums.
$600 Value.
Starting bid
Tee up for an unforgettable afternoon of fun! Three Junior High or Stark High School students will join Rabbi Matt Faigen for an exciting outing at Topgolf Cleveland.
Enjoy friendly competition, great conversation, and plenty of laughs as you take your best swings at the high-tech driving range.
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or trying it for the first time, this experience promises a memorable time with friends and Rabbi Faigen. Don’t miss the chance to score big with this one-of-a-kind outing!
Starting bid
Step up to the plate for a fun and energetic outing! Up to three Junior High or Stark High School students will join Rabbi Blau for a batting session at D-BAT. Take your swings in the batting cages, enjoy some friendly competition, and spend quality time with Rabbi Blau in a relaxed and exciting setting.
Whether you’re a seasoned slugger or just looking to have a great time, this experience is sure to be a hit. Don’t miss your chance to knock this one out of the park! ⚾
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with a $750 Medical Spa Gift Certificate to Beachwood | Westlake Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa. Treat yourself to one of their many luxurious services, including injectables such as Botox or Dysport, laser hair removal, HydraFacial®, customized facials, massage therapy, and other advanced non-surgical treatments.
Whether you’re looking to refresh your skin, relax with a rejuvenating treatment, or enhance your natural glow, this generous gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and invest in yourself.
Starting bid
Own an icon of refined sophistication with the Hermès Kelly Dépêches Pouch 25 in Sand Brown by Hermès. Crafted from exquisite leather and finished with the house’s signature Kelly lock, this timeless piece blends structured elegance with modern versatility. Chic, understated, and unmistakably luxurious — a coveted statement accessory that transitions effortlessly from day to evening.
Estimated value at 18,000
Starting bid
The winning bidder will treat the entire grade of their choice to a delicious ice cream party. Students will enjoy a sweet break filled with scoops, smiles, and plenty of fun together.
Perfect for celebrating friendships and creating a memorable school moment, this cool treat is sure to make a big impression. Bid high and give a whole grade something to smile about! 🍦🎉
Starting bid
he winning bidder will treat the entire grade of their choice to a fun and delicious pizza party. Students will enjoy a special break filled with hot pizza, laughter, and time to celebrate together.
It’s the perfect way to bring a whole grade together for a memorable treat everyone will love. Bid high and give a crowd-pleasing lunch the whole grade will be excited about! 🍕🎉
Starting bid
Bring the warmth of Shabbat straight to your home with a delicious homemade meal prepared by our very own Head of School, Rabbi Joel. The winning bidder will receive a comforting pot of Rabbi Joel’s famous specialties—his homemade cholent, freshly baked potato kugel, and a batch of his crowd-favorite muddy buddies. Everything will be lovingly prepared and delivered to your door on a Friday afternoon, just in time for Shabbat.
Hearty, delicious, and made with care, this classic Shabbat spread will fill your home with wonderful aromas and tradition. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a taste of Rabbi Joel’s kitchen as you welcome Shabbat with family and friends. A truly special and meaningful treat you won’t want to miss! 🕯️🥔🍫
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!