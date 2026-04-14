Spring Fair 2026 Teacher/Staff Orders

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About this event
Entry to Spring Fair, including games, DJ, cake walk, and more.
Used for raffle baskets, Principal for a Day raffle, candy table, snack purchases, Premium Games. *Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Used for raffle baskets, Principal for a Day raffle, candy table, snack purchases, Premium Games. *Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Used for raffle baskets, Principal for a Day raffle, candy table, snack purchases, Premium Games. *Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
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