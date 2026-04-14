East Ward Elementary Home & School Association

Hosted by

East Ward Elementary Home & School Association

About this event

Spring Fair 2026 Teacher/Staff Orders

435 Washington Ave

Downingtown, PA 19335, USA

Wristband (initial)
Free

Entry to Spring Fair, including games, DJ, cake walk, and more.

Tickets - 7
$10

Used for raffle baskets, Principal for a Day raffle, candy table, snack purchases, Premium Games. *Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Tickets - 15
$20

Used for raffle baskets, Principal for a Day raffle, candy table, snack purchases, Premium Games. *Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Tickets - 30
$30

Used for raffle baskets, Principal for a Day raffle, candy table, snack purchases, Premium Games. *Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

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