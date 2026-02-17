Markham Park School PTO

Hosted by

Markham Park School PTO

About this event

Spring Family Game Night

Markham Park School

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Dinner
$5

Enjoy a slice of pizza, beverage and (1) Raffle Ticket. Each raffle ticket is entered to win one of 3 Spring Gift baskets ranging in value from $25-$50.

Snack and a beverage
$3

Enjoy your choice of a snack and beverage.

Raffle Ticket 6 Pack
$5

6 Raffle Ticket Entries

Each raffle ticket is entered to win one of 3 Spring Gift baskets ranging in value from $25-$50. Winners will be announced at 7:15pm on 3/12.

Raffle Ticket 13 Pack
$10

13 Raffle Ticket Entries

Each raffle ticket is entered to win one of 3 Spring Gift baskets ranging in value from $25-$50. Winners will be announced at 7:15pm on 3/12.

Add a donation for Markham Park School PTO

$

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