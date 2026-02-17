Spring Family Game Night

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy a slice of pizza, beverage and (1) Raffle Ticket. Each raffle ticket is entered to win one of 3 Spring Gift baskets ranging in value from $25-$50.
Enjoy your choice of a snack and beverage.
6 Raffle Ticket Entries
Each raffle ticket is entered to win one of 3 Spring Gift baskets ranging in value from $25-$50. Winners will be announced at 7:15pm on 3/12.
13 Raffle Ticket Entries
Each raffle ticket is entered to win one of 3 Spring Gift baskets ranging in value from $25-$50. Winners will be announced at 7:15pm on 3/12.
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