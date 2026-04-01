Dressed for Good

Your ticket gets you ALL the good stuff! 🎉 Kick off the evening with a gorgeous heavy appetizer dinner 🍽️, sip on two beverages of choice:; craft cocktails, 🍹 beer, or wine 🍷🍺, browse incredible silent auction items 🛍️, and grab your seat to the main event — a stunning live runway fashion show! 👗✨





Want to keep the party going? Additional drinks are available all night by cash, card, or Venmo. 📱 This ticket delivers a great night of fun and fashion!