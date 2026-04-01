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About this event
Your ticket gets you ALL the good stuff! 🎉 Kick off the evening with a gorgeous heavy appetizer dinner 🍽️, sip on two beverages of choice:; craft cocktails, 🍹 beer, or wine 🍷🍺, browse incredible silent auction items 🛍️, and grab your seat to the main event — a stunning live runway fashion show! 👗✨
Want to keep the party going? Additional drinks are available all night by cash, card, or Venmo. 📱 This ticket delivers a great night of fun and fashion!
Treat yourself to the ultimate Dressed for Good experience! 🌟
As a VIP guest, your evening begins the moment you arrive—enjoy a sparkling glass of bubbly as you arrive 🥂, and take your place in premium reserved seating for the best view in the house. 👑
Savor a delicious selection of heavy appetizers 🍽️ along with two beverages of your choice—craft cocktails 🍹, beer 🍺, or wine 🍷. You’ll also enjoy exclusive in-person access to our silent auction 🛍️ and an unforgettable front-row seat to our live runway fashion show! 👗✨
Additional beverages will be available throughout the evening via cash, card, or Venmo. 📱
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