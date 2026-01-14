Spring Fashion Show Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Naming Rights
Lunch Sponsor
Signature Drink Sponsor
Swag Bag Sponsor
Heads or Tails Game Sponsor
Table Sponsor
Hibiscus Level: This complimentary dinner ticket is reserved for guests whose presence is already woven into our event through a sponsorship package. No payment is required; your generosity has already opened the door. Please note: This pass is not available for general purchase and is intended only for those receiving tickets as part of a sponsorship tier.
Rose Level: This complimentary ticket is reserved for guests whose presence is already woven into our event through a sponsorship package. No payment is required; your generosity has already opened the door. Please note: This pass is not available for general purchase and is intended only for those receiving tickets as part of a sponsorship tier.
Tulip Level: This complimentary dinner ticket is reserved for guests whose presence is already woven into our event through a sponsorship package. No payment is required; your generosity has already opened the door. Please note: This pass is not available for general purchase and is intended only for those receiving tickets as part of a sponsorship tier.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!