Spring Fashion Show Sponsorship

33 S Tamiami Trl

Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA

👗 Hibiscus Level
$5,000

Naming Rights

  • 10 tickets
  • Corporate Name Included on All Documents with PGWC
  • Large Banner Displayed at Registration Table
  • Corporate Logo on Website for 1 Year
  • Company Recognition at Luncheon
  • Opportunity to Add a Gift to the Swag Bags
  • First Right of Refusal for Naming Rights in Following Year
👗 Rose Level
$2,500

Lunch Sponsor

  • 6 tickets
  • Corporate Logo at Event near Buffet Table
  • Corporate Logo on Website for 1 Year
  • Company Recognition at Luncheon
  • Opportunity to Add a Gift to the Swag Bags
👗 Tulip Level
$1,000

Signature Drink Sponsor

  • 2 tickets
  • Corporate Logo at Signature Drink Bar (Hibiscus Mimosa)
  • Corporate Logo on Website for 1 Year
  • Company Recognition at Luncheon
  • Opportunity to Add a Gift to the Swag Bags
👗 Daffodil Level
$750

Swag Bag Sponsor

  • Corporate Logo Displayed on Swag Bag along with PGWC
  • Corporate Logo on Website for 1 Year
  • Opportunity to Add a Gift to the Swag Bags
👗 Lilac Level
$500

Heads or Tails Game Sponsor


  • Corporate Logo Displayed during Game
  • Corporate Logo on Website for 1 Year
  • Opportunity to Add a Gift to the Swag Bags
👗Daisy Level
$200

Table Sponsor

  • Corporate Logo Displayed on Table Display during Lunch
  • Corporate Logo on Website for 1 Year
  • Opportunity to Add a Gift to the Swag Bags
🎟️ 10 Tickets for Sponsors [Reserved]
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Hibiscus Level: This complimentary dinner ticket is reserved for guests whose presence is already woven into our event through a sponsorship package. No payment is required; your generosity has already opened the door. Please note: This pass is not available for general purchase and is intended only for those receiving tickets as part of a sponsorship tier.

🎟️ Six Tickets for Sponsors [Reserved]
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Rose Level: This complimentary ticket is reserved for guests whose presence is already woven into our event through a sponsorship package. No payment is required; your generosity has already opened the door. Please note: This pass is not available for general purchase and is intended only for those receiving tickets as part of a sponsorship tier.

🎟️ 2 Tickets for Sponsors [Reserved]
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tulip Level: This complimentary dinner ticket is reserved for guests whose presence is already woven into our event through a sponsorship package. No payment is required; your generosity has already opened the door. Please note: This pass is not available for general purchase and is intended only for those receiving tickets as part of a sponsorship tier.

