Spring Fest 2026 Sponsor Form

1644 N Lakewood Ave

Ocoee, FL 34761, USA

Bronze Level
$100

Business logo on event banner (small).

Mention on PTO website and social media.

Silver Level
$300

Vendor table at the Spring Fest. Mention on PTO website and social media pages. Business logo on event banner (medium).

Gold Level
$600

Vendor table at the Spring Fest. Mention on PTO website and social media pages. Business logo on event banner (large). Business featured on yard signage throughout the festival. DJ callout from the stage with business name, tagline or 2-line description, and website.

