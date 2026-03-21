Spring Fest at MWHR

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About this event
Includes entry to event for a family. Activities included are the egg hunt, arts & crafts and mustang meet & greet.
Photos with Easter Bunny are extra
Family Photos with the Easter Bunny. You will receive an email with link to digital files of photos for download
Entry to event for one person. Activities included are egg hunt, arts & crafts and mustang meet & greet.
Photos with Easter Bunny are extra
$
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