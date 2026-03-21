Mustang And Wild Horse Rescue Of Ga Llc

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Mustang And Wild Horse Rescue Of Ga Llc

About this event

Spring Fest at MWHR

1137 Gantt Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30004, USA

Family Pack
$25

Includes entry to event for a family. Activities included are the egg hunt, arts & crafts and mustang meet & greet.

Photos with Easter Bunny are extra

Easter Bunny Photos
$20

Family Photos with the Easter Bunny. You will receive an email with link to digital files of photos for download

Individual Ticket
$10

Entry to event for one person. Activities included are egg hunt, arts & crafts and mustang meet & greet.

Photos with Easter Bunny are extra

Add a donation for Mustang And Wild Horse Rescue Of Ga Llc

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