Hosted by

Holy Temple Holiness Church

About this event

Spring Festival 2026

9650 Honeygo Blvd

Perry Hall, MD 21128, USA

Adult General Admission
$35

Ages 13+! Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes hamburger, hot dog, corn, and your choice of a Snow cone, funnel cake OR cotton candy.

Children General Admission
$25

Ages 4-12! Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes hamburger, hot dog, corn, and your choice of a Snow cone, funnel cake OR cotton candy.

Premium Pass
$20

Enjoy access to premium food options including BBQ Chicken, Ribs, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad, Baked Beans and Fresh Fruit. Must Purchase a General Admission Ticket First!

Add a donation for Holy Temple Holiness Church

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