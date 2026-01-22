Spring Festival 2026: Vendor Booth Fees

Note: You must fill out the vendor application form before submitting this payment.



- Booth spaces are approximately 10x10 ft.

- Setup begins at 9:00 AM. The event starts at 11:00 AM and ends at 2:00 PM. The event will be held on the field behind the school.

- You must bring your own generator, tables, chairs, and tents (if needed).

- Vendors are responsible for setup and takedown of their spaces.