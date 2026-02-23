Ondas CMA Spring Festival

About this event
Three 40 min workshops for all ages and a Cultural Show featuring local artists and youth program participants. Free and open to the public.
This will be held at Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill Ave, FW, TX, from 9-12:30 on Sat, May 16.
You will be asked to validate a short liability waiver at checkout.
This year we will have a special thsirt design created exclusively for OndasCMA by Brazilian Artist Denis Sena Rocha ( Instagram: @operariocultural). You will be asked to provide your size preference at checkout. Orders placed after May 05 are subject to size availability.
Full access to all master classes May 14-17 @ Ondas Community, including commemorative Tshirt.
You will be asked to provide your Tshirt size preference at checkout. Orders placed after May 05 are subject to size availability.
You will be asked to validate a short liability waiver at checkout.
1800 McPherson Ave, FW, TX
May 14: 2 sessions 6-8pm
May 15: 3 sessions 6-9pm
May 16: 3 sessions 3-6pm
May 17: 1 session 11-12:30pm
Full access to all master classes May 16 @ Ondas Community, including commemorative Tshirt.
You will be asked to provide your Tshirt size preference at checkout. Orders placed after May 05 are subject to size availability.
You will be asked to validate a short liability waiver at checkout.
1800 McPherson Ave, FW, TX
May 16: 3 sessions 3-6pm
A Special Berimbau Workshop focusing on the Rhythms of Capoeira Regional with Professor Dentinho. Sunday, May 17th @ Ondas Community
1800 McPherson Ave, FW, TX
May 17: 1 session 11-12:30pm
Any Single Master Class at Ondas Community, May 14-16.
You will be asked to validate a short liability waiver at checkout.
1800 McPherson Ave, FW, TX
May 14: 2 sessions 6-8pm
May 15: 3 sessions 6-9pm
May 16: 3 sessions 3-6pm
Within the continental US
$
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