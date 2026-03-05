Mooneyham PTA

Hosted by

Mooneyham PTA

About this event

Spring Festival

2301 Eden Dr

McKinney, TX 75070, USA

Wristband
$10

Enjoy unlimited inflatables, a trip to the petting zoo, and yard games!

1 Ticket
$1

Can be used towards:

Inflatables, petting zoo, face painting, glitter tattoos, cake walk, pizza, drinks, candy, and Tattoo a Teacher!

5 Tickets
$5

Can be used towards:

Inflatables, petting zoo, face painting, glitter tattoos, cake walk, pizza, drinks, candy, and Tattoo a Teacher!

10 Tickets
$10

Can be used towards:

Inflatables, petting zoo, face painting, glitter tattoos, cake walk, pizza, drinks, candy, and Tattoo a Teacher!

20 Tickets
$20

Can be used towards:

Inflatables, petting zoo, face painting, glitter tattoos, cake walk, pizza, drinks, candy, and Tattoo a Teacher!

Pre-Order Cheese Pizza Slice
$2

To pre-order a slice of cheese pizza. You can order as many slices as you'd like!

Pre-Order Pepperoni Pizza Slice
$2

To pre-order a slice of pepperoni pizza. You can order as many slices as you'd like!

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