Spring Festival and Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Children under 2 free
*Let us know how many kids under 2 you will bring in checkout questions!
Includes 1 hot dog, bag of chips, water, and a cookie!
Served from 11am-1pm
*for planning purposes, guests need to buy lunch tickets ahead-no lunch ticket sales at the event
Just in case you need a little more!
Includes 1 hot dog (with gluten free hot dog) bun, bag of chips, water, and gluten free cookie
Served from 11am-1pm
*for planning purposes, guests need to buy lunch tickets ahead-no lunch ticket sales at the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!