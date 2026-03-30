Lumen Christi Farm

Hosted by

Lumen Christi Farm

About this event

Spring Festival and Fundraiser

10414 County Rd J

Reedsville, WI 54230, USA

Children 2-17
$10

Children under 2 free

*Let us know how many kids under 2 you will bring in checkout questions!

Adults 18+
$20
Optional Lunch Ticket (Pre-purchase necessary)
$5

Includes 1 hot dog, bag of chips, water, and a cookie!

Served from 11am-1pm

*for planning purposes, guests need to buy lunch tickets ahead-no lunch ticket sales at the event




Extra Hot Dog
$2

Just in case you need a little more!

Optional Lunch Ticket-Gluten Free (Pre-Purchase necessary)
$8

Includes 1 hot dog (with gluten free hot dog) bun, bag of chips, water, and gluten free cookie

Served from 11am-1pm

*for planning purposes, guests need to buy lunch tickets ahead-no lunch ticket sales at the event

Add a donation for Lumen Christi Farm

$

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