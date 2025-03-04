Spring Festival Sponsorship

- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Large logo placement on the festival banner (top section)
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Brochure included in festival bags
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
- Vendor Booth (optional)
- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Large logo placement on the festival banner (top section)
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Brochure included in festival bags
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
- Vendor Booth (optional)
35ft Obstacle Course
$350
- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Vendor Booth (optional)
- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Vendor Booth (optional)
Face Painting 3hrs
$255
- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Vendor Booth (optional)
- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Vendor Booth (optional)
Bounce House
$125
- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Coroplast company sign placed next to the attractions
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
Gold Sponsorship
$500
- A coroplast company sign placed next to one of our five big attractions
- Large logo placement on the festival banner (top section)
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Brochure included in festival bags
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
- Vendor Booth (optional)
- A coroplast company sign placed next to one of our five big attractions
- Large logo placement on the festival banner (top section)
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Brochure included in festival bags
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
- Vendor Booth (optional)
Silver Sponsorship
$250
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Brochure included in festival bags
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
- Vendor Booth (optional)
- Logo placement on the festival banner
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Brochure included in festival bags
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
- Vendor Booth (optional)
Bronze Sponsorship
$150
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
- Logo featured on the festival website
- Shout-out every hour during the festival
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!