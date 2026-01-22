Spring Fête

Hosted by
About this event
Live music, buffet dinner, signature cocktail plus beer and wine.
Includes 8 tickets, premium signage, logo on all materials, press release recognition, 4 social media mentions, reserved seating, and event program recognition. Enjoy live music, a buffet dinner, signature cocktail plus beer and wine.
Includes 6 tickets, prominent signage, logo on materials, 3 social media mentions, reserved seating, and event program recognition. Enjoy live music, a buffet dinner, signature cocktail plus beer and wine.
Includes 4 tickets, event signage, 2 social media mentions, and event program recognition. Enjoy live music, a buffet dinner, signature cocktail plus beer and wine.
Includes 2 tickets, event signage, 1 social media mention, and event program recognition. Enjoy live music, a buffet dinner, signature cocktail plus beer and wine.
Unable to attend the event, but still want to support our mission? Donate here to help us preserve this Louisiana treasure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!