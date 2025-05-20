Spring Fever 2025 Event Buy In's

Friday July 25, 2025 - Sun ~ Eats ~ Beverages ~ Ear bashing. Includes a beach bag of goodies.
Women's ONLY day to talk, laugh, eat , drink & soak in the sun!
$50.00 per person.
Friday July 25, 2025 - Sun ~ Eats ~ Beverages ~ Ear bashing. Includes a beach bag of goodies.
Women's ONLY day to talk, laugh, eat , drink & soak in the sun!
$50.00 per person.
Ladies Cocktail Class
$70
Join Betsy Kelly for a ladies' cocktail class at her home. This year, we're heading to the tropics...you'll learn to craft a Pineapple Princess and a Pina Colada Martini! Enjoy appetizers, fun surprises, and special gifts to take home. This Thirsty Thursday event will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025. $70 per person.
Join Betsy Kelly for a ladies' cocktail class at her home. This year, we're heading to the tropics...you'll learn to craft a Pineapple Princess and a Pina Colada Martini! Enjoy appetizers, fun surprises, and special gifts to take home. This Thirsty Thursday event will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025. $70 per person.
Mom's Winter Weekend Away
$150
Come be the guests of Katie Gartner and Mariel Novacek from Jan. 23-25, 2026 in this beautiful lake home on Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria. This 4 bedroom suite plus bunk room and carriage house has room for you and 13 of your mom friends to come relax, drink hot coffee or tea in peace & quiet and enjoy the much needed time to recharge your mom battery. Bring your snow shoes or cross country skis to explore the frozen lake, or just your winter boots for a lovely walk. Venture into town for a little window shopping or curl up with that book you’ve been wanting to start in one of the many cozy nooks this home has to offer. This weekend will include Friday night appetizers, Saturday breakfast, lunch and Sunday breakfast. Saturday will be spent relaxing, enjoying the winter wonderland, or any activity you wish to bring/explore. We will attend Saturday evening Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria.
$150 per person.
Come be the guests of Katie Gartner and Mariel Novacek from Jan. 23-25, 2026 in this beautiful lake home on Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria. This 4 bedroom suite plus bunk room and carriage house has room for you and 13 of your mom friends to come relax, drink hot coffee or tea in peace & quiet and enjoy the much needed time to recharge your mom battery. Bring your snow shoes or cross country skis to explore the frozen lake, or just your winter boots for a lovely walk. Venture into town for a little window shopping or curl up with that book you’ve been wanting to start in one of the many cozy nooks this home has to offer. This weekend will include Friday night appetizers, Saturday breakfast, lunch and Sunday breakfast. Saturday will be spent relaxing, enjoying the winter wonderland, or any activity you wish to bring/explore. We will attend Saturday evening Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria.
$150 per person.
MN Wine Tasting
$70
Enjoy an exclusive Minnesota wine tasting hosted by Betsy Kelly - local wine enthusiast and future wine maker, with special guest Nicole Dietman of Buffalo Rock Winery. This unforgettable evening includes a guided tasting of several red and white wines from regional wineries, with insights into what makes Minnesota grapes so unique.
Your experience also features an array of sweet and savory charcuterie boards perfectly paired with wines. Whether for a couple's night out or a fun evening with friends, this tasting is the perfect blend of education and indulgence. Event date is Saturday, October 4, 2025.
Enjoy an exclusive Minnesota wine tasting hosted by Betsy Kelly - local wine enthusiast and future wine maker, with special guest Nicole Dietman of Buffalo Rock Winery. This unforgettable evening includes a guided tasting of several red and white wines from regional wineries, with insights into what makes Minnesota grapes so unique.
Your experience also features an array of sweet and savory charcuterie boards perfectly paired with wines. Whether for a couple's night out or a fun evening with friends, this tasting is the perfect blend of education and indulgence. Event date is Saturday, October 4, 2025.
Floral Design Class
$50
Learn to design floral arrangements with Patty Speckel, owner of Buffalo Floral. Class will be held mid-July. $50 per person.
Learn to design floral arrangements with Patty Speckel, owner of Buffalo Floral. Class will be held mid-July. $50 per person.