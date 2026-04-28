Spring Fever 2026 Buy In Events

No groceries. No cooking. No driving.

Support STFX while enjoying a beautiful evening with other moms who

spend so much of their time caring for and serving their families.

Chauffeured transportation will pick you up at 4:00pm, and from the

moment the evening begins, every detail will be taken care of for you.

Enjoy craft cocktails, appetizers, and time to visit together before sitting

down to a thoughtfully prepared, multi-course meal with curated wine

pairings at a beautifully set table. $150/seat