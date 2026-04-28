Spring Fever 2026 Buy In Events

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Friday July 24, 2026 - Sun ~ Eats ~ Beverages ~ Ear bashing. Includes a beach bag of goodies.Women's ONLY day to talk, laugh, eat , drink & soak in the sun! $60.00 per person.
No groceries. No cooking. No driving.
Support STFX while enjoying a beautiful evening with other moms who
spend so much of their time caring for and serving their families.
Chauffeured transportation will pick you up at 4:00pm, and from the
moment the evening begins, every detail will be taken care of for you.
Enjoy craft cocktails, appetizers, and time to visit together before sitting
down to a thoughtfully prepared, multi-course meal with curated wine
pairings at a beautifully set table. $150/seat
Come be the guests of Katie Gartner and Mariel Novacek from Jan. 22-24, 2027 in this beautiful lake home on Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria. This 4 bedroom suite plus bunk room and carriage house has room for you and 13 of your mom friends to come relax, drink hot coffee or tea in peace & quiet and enjoy the much needed time to recharge your mom battery. Bring your snow shoes or cross country skis to explore the frozen lake, or just your winter boots for a lovely walk. Venture into town for a little window shopping or curl up with that book you’ve been wanting to start in one of the many cozy nooks this home has to offer. This weekend will include Friday night appetizers, Saturday breakfast, lunch and Sunday breakfast. Saturday will be spent relaxing, enjoying the winter wonderland, or any activity you wish to bring/explore. We will attend Saturday evening Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. $150 per person.
Join our 6th Grade Class as they host a high tea at STFX School on Monday, June 1 at 1:00pm. This is a great way to honor parents, grandparents, and friends! The 6th graders will serve tea, other beverages, and desserts.
Saturday, June 13, 2026 $100/bike
On Saturday, June 13, 2026 rev up your engine and join Mr. & Mrs. Gilmer for a 180 mile guided backcountry motorcycle tour through the scenic lakes, rivers, and rolling hills of Wright, Stearns, and Meeker counties. We’ll gather in the parking lot of STFX School at 11:00 am for a BBQ lunch and a special Blessing of the Bikes by Father Barnes - and we’ll be Rip’n by noon! Enjoy a couple beautiful scenic stops and a couple stops at some of the area's most unique watering holes along the way. It’s a full day of riding, fellowship, and fresh air, with your bike back in the driveway by sunset. Sign up, ride strong, and support STFX School! All riders welcome!
Friday, October 23, 2026 from 6-9 pm $75/seat
🎃 A spooky buy-in event is coming your way… just in time for our Starry Night: A Galaxy of Giving! Join Jenni Hatcher of Little Blessings Bakery for a festive Halloween cookie decorating class, hosted in her cozy Buffalo home. This buy-in event takes place on Friday, October 23 from 6–9 p.m. You’ll learn the basics of royal icing and bring your creativity to life as you decorate six adorable (and delicious!) Halloween-themed sugar cookies to enjoy later. Sip on wine, enjoy appetizers, and settle in for a night that’s equal parts fun, festive, and just a little spooky. Gather your friends—only 10 spots available at $75 per ticket, and all proceeds from this donated event support St. Francis Xavier Catholic School!
Learn to paint watercolor from STFX’s own art teacher Jenny Reiss. Enjoy a 2 hour evening of painting on June 5, 2026 from 6:30-8:30 pm at STFX School with wine and treats provided by Mama Bear Bakery. Hosted by Jenny Reiss June 5, 2026 from 6:30-8:30 $45/seat
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