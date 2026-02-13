Spring Fling 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes unlimited beer, wine, and signature drinks, plus a delicious spread of heavy appetizers to keep you fueled all evening. Enjoy live music, hit the dance floor, and celebrate with friends while making a meaningful impact.
Best of all, your ticket purchase is a direct donation to the school, helping support programs, resources, and opportunities for our students and teachers.
Great food. Great drinks. Great company. All for a great cause.
Your ticket includes unlimited beer, wine, and signature drinks, plus a delicious spread of heavy appetizers to keep you fueled all evening. Enjoy live music, hit the dance floor, and celebrate with friends while making a meaningful impact.
Best of all, your ticket purchase is a direct donation to the school, helping support programs, resources, and opportunities for our students and teachers.
Great food. Great drinks. Great company. All for a great cause.
Your ticket includes unlimited beer, wine, and signature drinks, plus a delicious spread of heavy appetizers to keep you fueled all evening. Enjoy live music, hit the dance floor, and celebrate with friends while making a meaningful impact.
Best of all, your ticket purchase is a direct donation to the school, helping support programs, resources, and opportunities for our students and teachers.
Great food. Great drinks. Great company. All for a great cause.
Want to help our amazing teachers and staff join in on the fun? Sponsor a ticket with a donation in any amount! Every contribution—big or small—will be combined and evenly divided to cover tickets for our teachers and staff so they can celebrate alongside our community.
Your generosity helps us say thank you for all they do for our students every single day.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!