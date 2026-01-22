Spring Fling Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
On Site, After the Event
Starting bid
Win a pair of Kraken Tickets in the front row of section 8 on the glass! April 13th, 2026 vs LA Kings - it's the last home game of the season and Fan Appreciation Night (there's even a backpack cooler giveaway!)
Donated by Kevin Zelko Homes
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-night stay at Ms Noreng's house in Lake Chelan. Their home is located at the Lookout, 1 mile from downtown Chelan. Enjoy the amenities of the Lookout- 2 pools and jacuzzis, pickleball courts, beach and marina with shuttle service and boat rental, weekend events, and so much more. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home. Sleeps 8. Value: $2,000.
Starting bid
Two Tickets to UW Football vs. Utah State on 9/12/26
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 Day Passes (including free shoe rental) at Seattle Bouldering Projects indoor climbing gym and get your climb on!
Starting bid
Relax during your 60-minute massage followed by a spa entry pass for up to 3 hours at Sacred Rain Healing Center. Comes with a lovely package of products from Ballard Organics.
Starting bid
The Family Fun Pack includes
Plus 4 tickets to the Burke Museum!
Starting bid
Front row, right field, section 107.
Donated by: Kevin Zelko Homes
Starting bid
Annie & Kevin Zelko are hosting 6 people to their home for bourbon and fancy beer tastings while listening to cool vinyl records and playing a game of cribbage. Date: 6/13 at 6pm
Starting bid
A Saturday or Sunday Pancake breakfast – Ms. Brenna comes and cooks brunch for your family and 4 friends
Starting bid
Take the family to different museums around Seattle for a Museum Weekend!
Starting bid
10-hour custom room remodel rendering, including one revision. A great option for anyone dreaming up their next space. It's specifically intended for help with a bathroom or kitchen. Other areas are possible as well, though those are preferred. We'll tailor your property around your life, following modern minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics, integrated with the natural beauty of our dear Pacific Northwest and Seattle.
Starting bid
It's Party Time! Enjoy 1 Hour Private Party Room Rental at Ice Box Arcade & $25 to Veraci Pizza.
Starting bid
Arts and Cookie Day! 36 Assorted Cookies and a $50 Gift Certificate to Roaring Mouse Creative Arts Studio in Ravenna.
Starting bid
Enjoy breakfast at home with $50 to Diva Espresso & $75 to Eltana Bagels.
Starting bid
Catch a movie at Ballard's historic Majestic Bay (4 tickets included). Plus two tickets to any performance in Taproot Theatre’s 2026 Mainstage Season.
Starting bid
A Lap Around Greenlake With Mrs. Ferrel and Ms. Riepe
Starting bid
SANCA is one of the nation’s largest circus schools! It is open to flyers new and old and of all skill levels and is available to flyers ages 6+ as a single serving circus class.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night in with $100 worth of Pagliacci Pizza and a dozen Top Pot Donuts!
Starting bid
The Seattle Torrent are a professional ice hockey team based in Seattle that compete in the Professional Women's Hockey League. The Professional Women’s Hockey League, or PWHL, is a first-of-its-kind women’s hockey league that brings together the best players in the world. They began play in the 2025–26 season. Enjoy 4 tickets to a mutually agreed upon game.
Starting bid
Enjoy three 4-packs of Ms. Noreng and her husband’s canned Washington wine! Red, Rose, and Sparkling White in 250 ml cans perfect for the beach, the pool, picnics, camping, or backyard shenanigans. Plus swag! Elevate your home bar with a gift basket from Project 9 too!
Starting bid
Super Bowl Champs! Get 2 tickets for the 2026/2027 season (date to be mutually agreed upon) and display your Super Bowl Champ Signed football proudly in your home!
Starting bid
5-class Studio 45 package, 1 hr float session
Starting bid
A Swedish dinner hosted in by Karin Falk in her home. It would be a cozy, fun evening for six guests, featuring a starter, main course, and dessert, with thoughtfully paired wines for each course.
Starting bid
1.Tony's Coffee tote with 2x 12oz coffees & 2x diner style mugs. 2. Loaf of the Month card from Grand Central Bakery — a special gift that entitles the recipient to one free loaf of our rustic bread each month for a year! 3. The famous "Colossal Cut"! This is 8 lbs of Beecher’s delicious signature Flagship cheese in a display box. Flagship is a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese with a uniquely robust, nutty flavor. It is carefully aged for 15 months to fully develop its complex flavor and ever-so-slight crumble. Cheese must be kept refrigerated.
Starting bid
60-min Private Vinyasa/Hatha Yoga session with BF Day parent Liz Daly for up to 6 people at your home or at Maven Yoga in Fremont (heated to 95 degrees).
Starting bid
4th graders in Ms Strand's class added painted handprints to this one-of-a-kind BF Day tote!
Starting bid
This pair of indoor planters was lovingly finger-painted by the Butterfly and Dragonfly preschoolers and to turn their tiny prints into butterflies, dragonflies and other tiny creatures.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hearts lovingly created by each individual kindergartener combined to form a true love art piece!
Starting bid
Each kindergartener decorated an individual feather, combined to make this magnificent creature!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!