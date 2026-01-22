Hosted by

Spring Fling Auction 2026

2 Kraken Tickets FRONT ROW, section 8 item
2 Kraken Tickets FRONT ROW, section 8
$300

Starting bid

Win a pair of Kraken Tickets in the front row of section 8 on the glass! April 13th, 2026 vs LA Kings - it's the last home game of the season and Fan Appreciation Night (there's even a backpack cooler giveaway!)

Donated by Kevin Zelko Homes

Lake Chelan Getaway
$1,000

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-night stay at Ms Noreng's house in Lake Chelan. Their home is located at the Lookout, 1 mile from downtown Chelan. Enjoy the amenities of the Lookout- 2 pools and jacuzzis, pickleball courts, beach and marina with shuttle service and boat rental, weekend events, and so much more. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home. Sleeps 8. Value: $2,000.

UW Football Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Two Tickets to UW Football vs. Utah State on 9/12/26

4 Day Passes at Seattle Bouldering Project
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 Day Passes (including free shoe rental) at Seattle Bouldering Projects indoor climbing gym and get your climb on!

60-minute massage and spa time at Sacred Rain Healing Center item
60-minute massage and spa time at Sacred Rain Healing Center
$100

Starting bid

Relax during your 60-minute massage followed by a spa entry pass for up to 3 hours at Sacred Rain Healing Center. Comes with a lovely package of products from Ballard Organics.

Woodland Park Zoo & Burke Museum Pack
$100

Starting bid

The Family Fun Pack includes

Plus 4 tickets to the Burke Museum!

2 Mariners Tickets, front row! item
2 Mariners Tickets, front row!
$50

Starting bid

Front row, right field, section 107.

Donated by: Kevin Zelko Homes

Bourbon, Beer & Cribbage Night
$150

Starting bid

Annie & Kevin Zelko are hosting 6 people to their home for bourbon and fancy beer tastings while listening to cool vinyl records and playing a game of cribbage. Date: 6/13 at 6pm

Brunch with Ms. Brenna!
$75

Starting bid

A Saturday or Sunday Pancake breakfast – Ms. Brenna comes and cooks brunch for your family and 4 friends

4 Tickets to MoPop & 2 Tickets to MOHAI item
4 Tickets to MoPop & 2 Tickets to MOHAI
$75

Starting bid

Take the family to different museums around Seattle for a Museum Weekend!

10hr Custom Remodel Rendering with Seattle Scandinavian
$750

Starting bid

10-hour custom room remodel rendering, including one revision. A great option for anyone dreaming up their next space. It's specifically intended for help with a bathroom or kitchen. Other areas are possible as well, though those are preferred. We'll tailor your property around your life, following modern minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics, integrated with the natural beauty of our dear Pacific Northwest and Seattle.

Ice Box Arcade & Veraci Pizza GC item
Ice Box Arcade & Veraci Pizza GC
$75

Starting bid

It's Party Time! Enjoy 1 Hour Private Party Room Rental at Ice Box Arcade & $25 to Veraci Pizza.

Cheryl's Cookies & Roaring Mouse Creative Studio item
Cheryl's Cookies & Roaring Mouse Creative Studio
$50

Starting bid

Arts and Cookie Day! 36 Assorted Cookies and a $50 Gift Certificate to Roaring Mouse Creative Arts Studio in Ravenna.

Breakfast Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy breakfast at home with $50 to Diva Espresso & $75 to Eltana Bagels.

Theater Package
$100

Starting bid

Catch a movie at Ballard's historic Majestic Bay (4 tickets included). Plus two tickets to any performance in Taproot Theatre’s 2026 Mainstage Season.

Running Green Lake with Ms Riepe & Ms Ferrel
$100

Starting bid

A Lap Around Greenlake With Mrs. Ferrel and Ms. Riepe

One Hour Flying Trapeze at SANCA
$50

Starting bid


SANCA is one of the nation’s largest circus schools! It is open to flyers new and old and of all skill levels and is available to flyers ages 6+ as a single serving circus class.


Pizza and Donuts Night!
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a night in with $100 worth of Pagliacci Pizza and a dozen Top Pot Donuts!

4 Tickets to Seattle Torrent
$175

Starting bid

The Seattle Torrent are a professional ice hockey team based in Seattle that compete in the Professional Women's Hockey League. The Professional Women’s Hockey League, or PWHL, is a first-of-its-kind women’s hockey league that brings together the best players in the world. They began play in the 2025–26 season. Enjoy 4 tickets to a mutually agreed upon game.

Sound Goods Packs & Project 9 Gift Basket item
Sound Goods Packs & Project 9 Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy three 4-packs of Ms. Noreng and her husband’s canned Washington wine! Red, Rose, and Sparkling White in 250 ml cans perfect for the beach, the pool, picnics, camping, or backyard shenanigans. Plus swag! Elevate your home bar with a gift basket from Project 9 too!

Seahawks Tickets & Signed Football
$200

Starting bid

Super Bowl Champs! Get 2 tickets for the 2026/2027 season (date to be mutually agreed upon) and display your Super Bowl Champ Signed football proudly in your home!

Studio 45 & Float Seattle Package item
Studio 45 & Float Seattle Package
$150

Starting bid

5-class Studio 45 package, 1 hr float session

Swedish Dinner for 6 Guests
$150

Starting bid

A Swedish dinner hosted in by Karin Falk in her home. It would be a cozy, fun evening for six guests, featuring a starter, main course, and dessert, with thoughtfully paired wines for each course.

Coffee, Bread & Cheese Package item
Coffee, Bread & Cheese Package
$125

Starting bid

1.Tony's Coffee tote with 2x 12oz coffees & 2x diner style mugs. 2. Loaf of the Month card from Grand Central Bakery — a special gift that entitles the recipient to one free loaf of our rustic bread each month for a year! 3. The famous "Colossal Cut"! This is 8 lbs of Beecher’s delicious signature Flagship cheese in a display box. Flagship is a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese with a uniquely robust, nutty flavor. It is carefully aged for 15 months to fully develop its complex flavor and ever-so-slight crumble. Cheese must be kept refrigerated.

Yoga with Liz Daly
$75

Starting bid

60-min Private Vinyasa/Hatha Yoga session with BF Day parent Liz Daly for up to 6 people at your home or at Maven Yoga in Fremont (heated to 95 degrees).

Ms Strand's Art Tote item
Ms Strand's Art Tote
$25

Starting bid

4th graders in Ms Strand's class added painted handprints to this one-of-a-kind BF Day tote!

Growing with BF Day Preschool item
Growing with BF Day Preschool
$50

Starting bid

This pair of indoor planters was lovingly finger-painted by the Butterfly and Dragonfly preschoolers and to turn their tiny prints into butterflies, dragonflies and other tiny creatures.

Mt Rainier by Ms Noreng's 2nd Graders
$50

Starting bid

Hearts by Ms Ferrel's Kindergarteners
$50

Starting bid

Hearts lovingly created by each individual kindergartener combined to form a true love art piece!

Feathers by Ms Berlin's Kindergarteners
$50

Starting bid

Each kindergartener decorated an individual feather, combined to make this magnificent creature!

Napkins item
Napkins
$25

Starting bid

Art item
Art
$25

Starting bid

Guess Who item
Guess Who
$25

Starting bid

Serving Tray item
Serving Tray
$25

Starting bid

