Coulson Tough's Annual Spring Fling Tickets

Tickets are sold in increments of 50. Pre-sale tickets and pre-sale Club 56 Wristbands (for current 5th and 6th graders only) are available until 8 AM Thursday, March 19th. Pre-sales tickets are 75 cents each, at the door they will be $1 each.





Reminder - Spring Fling event is a cashless event -credit cards only for the day of the event.