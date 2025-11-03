Coulson Tough's Annual Spring Fling Tickets

About this event
Spring, TX 77382, USA
Tickets are sold in increments of 50. Pre-sale tickets and pre-sale Club 56 Wristbands (for current 5th and 6th graders only) are available until 8 AM Thursday, March 19th. Pre-sales tickets are 75 cents each, at the door they will be $1 each.
Reminder - Spring Fling event is a cashless event -credit cards only for the day of the event.
Tickets are sold in increments of 50. Pre-sale tickets and pre-sale Club 56 Wristbands (for current 5th and 6th graders only) are available until 8 AM Thursday, March 19th. Pre-sales tickets are 75 cents each, at the door they will be $1 each.
Reminder - Spring Fling event is a cashless event -credit cards only for the day of the event.
Tickets are sold in increments of 50. Pre-sale tickets and pre-sale Club 56 Wristbands (for current 5th and 6th graders only) are available until 8 AM Thursday, March 19th.
Non-discounted tickets will be available at the door at Spring Fling.
Let’s GLOW! Wear your brightest whites and your neon clothes and get ready to Glow!
Pre-order and armband for $35 for exclusive access to the “Club 56” Fun Zone! Includes DJ Dance Party, Laser Tag, photo booth, and more!
Arm bands purchased at the event will cost $40.
Pre-ordered armbands will not be sent home with your child in advance – they will be distributed by your child's homeroom on the day of Spring Fling.
Access to the Club 56 Fun Zone is the 5th/6th Grade Hallways.
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