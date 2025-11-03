Coulson Tough School PTO

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Coulson Tough School PTO

About this event

Coulson Tough's Annual Spring Fling Tickets

11660 Crane Brook Dr

Spring, TX 77382, USA

150 - Pre-Sale Tickets
$112.50

Tickets are sold in increments of 50. Pre-sale tickets and pre-sale Club 56 Wristbands (for current 5th and 6th graders only) are available until 8 AM Thursday, March 19th. Pre-sales tickets are 75 cents each, at the door they will be $1 each.


Reminder - Spring Fling event is a cashless event -credit cards only for the day of the event.

100 - Pre-Sale Tickets
$75

Tickets are sold in increments of 50. Pre-sale tickets and pre-sale Club 56 Wristbands (for current 5th and 6th graders only) are available until 8 AM Thursday, March 19th. Pre-sales tickets are 75 cents each, at the door they will be $1 each.


Reminder - Spring Fling event is a cashless event -credit cards only for the day of the event.

50 - Pre-Sale Tickets
$37.50

Tickets are sold in increments of 50. Pre-sale tickets and pre-sale Club 56 Wristbands (for current 5th and 6th graders only) are available until 8 AM Thursday, March 19th.


Non-discounted tickets will be available at the door at Spring Fling.

"Club 56" Fun Zone Wristband - Current 5th & 6th Grade ONLY
$35

Let’s GLOW! Wear your brightest whites and your neon clothes and get ready to Glow!


Pre-order and armband for $35 for exclusive access to the “Club 56” Fun Zone! Includes DJ Dance Party, Laser Tag, photo booth, and more!


Arm bands purchased at the event will cost $40.


Pre-ordered armbands will not be sent home with your child in advance – they will be distributed by your child's homeroom on the day of Spring Fling.


Access to the Club 56 Fun Zone is the 5th/6th Grade Hallways.

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