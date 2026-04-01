Spring Fling and Fun Run 2026: Entry Tickets

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About this event
Entry to Spring Fling includes free access to face paint ( requires seperate sign up), bouncy house, bubble bar, petting zoo and select carnival games!
Be part of Fun Run and get complimentary entry into Spring Fling! Fun Run starts simultaneously with Spring Fling at 12:00pm and ends at 1:30pm.It consists of students running circuits around the school property. They can get sponsored for their 'run' and are able purchase T- shirts at the event or before and earn awards at the event.
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