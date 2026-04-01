PS 101Q Parents Association INC

Hosted by

PS 101Q Parents Association INC

About this event

Spring Fling and Fun Run 2026: Entry Tickets

2 Russell Pl

Forest Hills, NY 11375, USA

General admission- Spring Fling Only
$10

Entry to Spring Fling includes free access to face paint ( requires seperate sign up), bouncy house, bubble bar, petting zoo and select carnival games!

General Admission-Fun Run & Spring Fling
$15

Be part of Fun Run and get complimentary entry into Spring Fling! Fun Run starts simultaneously with Spring Fling at 12:00pm and ends at 1:30pm.It consists of students running circuits around the school property. They can get sponsored for their 'run' and are able purchase T- shirts at the event or before and earn awards at the event.

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