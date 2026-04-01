Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction

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Skip the stress and the long lines! Win prime access with your very own dedicated, reserved Kiss & Go spot for daily drop-offs at Budlong. This highly coveted privilege is valid for the duration of the 2025/2026 academic year, ensuring smooth, convenient, and stress-free mornings for you and your family through June 2026. Make everyday school arrival a breeze!
Starting bid
PreK-2nd Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!
Starting bid
3rd - 5th Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!
Starting bid
6th-8th Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!
Starting bid
Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their lunch from home and head out for an exclusive Picnic with Mrs. Nakayama.
Starting bid
Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.
Starting bid
Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.
Starting bid
Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.
Starting bid
Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.
Starting bid
Ensure an unforgettable experience at your student's 8th-grade graduation with this incredible package: four front-row reserved seats. Guarantee prime viewing for your family as they celebrate this major milestone, with an optimal, clear vantage point. Valid for the graduation of the class of 2026.
Starting bid
Ensure an unforgettable experience at your student's 8th-grade graduation with this incredible package: four front-row reserved seats. Guarantee prime viewing for your family as they celebrate this major milestone, with an optimal, clear vantage point. Valid for the graduation of the class of 2026.
Starting bid
Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.
Starting bid
Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.
Starting bid
Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.
Starting bid
Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.
Starting bid
Learn the differences between white and aged whiskey, the subtle intricacies of distillation, and the delicious beauty of small-batch spirits. After the tour, partake in a tasting of KOVAL's products. Good for up to 20 people.
Starting bid
Whether it's to let the kids blow off some steam over a weekend or keep the house quiet during a day off, Fit City Kids has you covered!
Starting bid
Zanies Comedy Club is the premiere comedy club located in Downtown Chicago. Zanies features some of the best comedic talent in the country.
Starting bid
Chicago Kids Company presents one-hour musical adaptations of popular fairy tales and children's stories live on stage for the past 33 years.
Starting bid
The Targeted: Written by Hanna Kime
Directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng
Featuring Ensemble Members Kirsten Fitzgerald, Lawrence Grimm, Sadieh Rifai, and Natalie West, with Glenn Obrero and Stephanie Shum
At The Chopin Theatre (1543 W Division St)
Performance Dates: May 7 – June 14, 2026
Preview Performances: May 7 – May 16, 2026
Regular Run Performances: May 21 – June 14, 2026
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a Glass of Wine, every month, for a year at the The Book Cellar: 4736 N. Lincoln.
$120 Value!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 12 oz cup of drip coffee, every week, for a year at the The Book Cellar: 4736 N. Lincoln.
$120 Value!
Starting bid
A play-based community art space in that celebrates the risk-takers, the mess-makers, the creators and the dreamers.
4541 N. Lincoln
Starting bid
4 Home Plate Box Tickets for a 2026 Chicago Dogs Game at Impact Field in Rosemont.
$125 value
Starting bid
$100 gift card toward any excursion
Starting bid
Voucher for 4 tickets to the Chicago Sky in 2026 at Wintrust Arena.
$100 value
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Chicago Symphony Orchestra
$300 Value
Starting bid
1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.
Starting bid
1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.
Starting bid
1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.
Starting bid
1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.
Starting bid
1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.
Starting bid
1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.
Starting bid
One month of free classes at Club Pilates.
$480 value
Starting bid
Chicagoland Youth United Performance training session:
1 free spot for a 5th grade or up child. It is a 8-11 week session beginning in June. 3 days a week 2hr each - morning hrs (usually 9-11/9:30-11:30a. Final schedule TBD.
Value: $375
Starting bid
The Dyson V15 Detect is a powerful, intelligent cordless stick vacuum featuring laser dust illumination, a piezo sensor that counts particles, and up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction. It automatically adjusts power based on debris and floor type, displaying deep-cleaning metrics on an LCD screen.
$850 Value
Starting bid
The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and dryer is a high-performance 6-in-1 styling tool designed to dry, curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways without extreme heat damage. Utilizing the Coanda effect—a powerful airflow technology—it attracts and wraps hair for styling, suitable for various hair types and lengths.
$550 Value
Starting bid
Five Iron Golf in Chicago offers a premier urban indoor golf and entertainment experience with multiple locations (River North, Loop, Bucktown, Lincoln Park), featuring state-of-the-art Trackman simulators, professional lessons, and club fitting. It blends, recreation and social interaction, offering a full-service bar, restaurant, and event space for golfers and non-golfers alike.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Swim school franchise with locations throughout the Chicagoland area.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Good for two tickets to The Covenant:
Expect one devilish twist after another in Covenant, a mythic and suspenseful new play hailed as “blackout-and-blood-curdling-scream deliciousness” (New York Magazine), “undeniably spooky (and) absolutely enjoyable” (TheaterMania). He left the small Georgia town a struggling guitarist—and returned a blues star. As rumors of a darker deal abound, it becomes clear that he’s not the only one with a secret…or seeking salvation. This “striking Southern gothic work” (New York Times) explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth.
Recommended for ages 15+
Starting bid
Value: $250
One main floor table, seats up to 4 people
All 4 guests will receive free admission, jump-the-line privileges & priority entrance
Must arrive by 8pm
One $100 credit provided on the night of your visit (can be used towards food & drinks)
Starting bid
Value: $100
Good for one gardening consultation.
Starting bid
Value: $230
Voucher for 2 tickets to Notes on Love in February of 2027.
Starting bid
Value: $499
Do more with your mixer. This premium accessory pack comes standard with this model. It includes a Pastry Beater, Flex Edge Beater, Dough Hook, and Wire Whip to make your kitchen experience easier.
Starting bid
Value: $80
The Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview, Illinois, is a premier hands-on learning center for children aged birth to 8, featuring 17 interactive indoor exhibits and a 2-acre outdoor nature park. It offers immersive experiences—including a petting zoo, grocery store, and musical exhibits—focused on play-based education and STEM skills.
Starting bid
Value: $90
A Lincoln Park Zoo Household Membership offers year-round perks, including two free parking passes, discounted parking for future visits, four free ZooLights tickets, and discounts at zoo shops/restaurants. This membership supports animal care while offering member-only event access and reduced fees on educational programs.
Starting bid
Value: $290
Introductory session-based music classes in a group setting. Start your musical journey by learning among peers!
Starting bid
Value: $60
A Maíz Household membership to the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago costs $60 per year, offering benefits like discounts on events and gift shop items.
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