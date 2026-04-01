Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Friends Of Budlong Elementary

About this event

Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction

Reserved Kiss & Go Spot item
Reserved Kiss & Go Spot
$50

Starting bid

Skip the stress and the long lines! Win prime access with your very own dedicated, reserved Kiss & Go spot for daily drop-offs at Budlong. This highly coveted privilege is valid for the duration of the 2025/2026 academic year, ensuring smooth, convenient, and stress-free mornings for you and your family through June 2026. Make everyday school arrival a breeze!

PreK-2nd Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field item
PreK-2nd Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field
$50

Starting bid

PreK-2nd Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!

3rd-5th Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field item
3rd-5th Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field
$50

Starting bid

3rd - 5th Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!

6th-8th Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field item
6th-8th Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field
$50

Starting bid

6th-8th Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!

Picnic with the Principal #1 item
Picnic with the Principal #1
$25

Starting bid

Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their lunch from home and head out for an exclusive Picnic with Mrs. Nakayama.

Picnic with the Principal #2 item
Picnic with the Principal #2
$25

Starting bid

Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.

Picnic with the Principal #3 item
Picnic with the Principal #3
$25

Starting bid

Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.

Picnic with the Principal #4 item
Picnic with the Principal #4
$25

Starting bid

Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.

Picnic with the Principal #5 item
Picnic with the Principal #5
$25

Starting bid

Make your child's lunchtime legendary! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for your student to grab their favorite lunch from home and head out to the grassy field for an exclusive Picnic with Ms. Nakayama.

Four Front Row Seats at 8th Grade Graduation #1 item
Four Front Row Seats at 8th Grade Graduation #1
$40

Starting bid

Ensure an unforgettable experience at your student's 8th-grade graduation with this incredible package: four front-row reserved seats. Guarantee prime viewing for your family as they celebrate this major milestone, with an optimal, clear vantage point. Valid for the graduation of the class of 2026.

Four Front Row Seats at 8th Grade Graduation #2 item
Four Front Row Seats at 8th Grade Graduation #2
$40

Starting bid

Ensure an unforgettable experience at your student's 8th-grade graduation with this incredible package: four front-row reserved seats. Guarantee prime viewing for your family as they celebrate this major milestone, with an optimal, clear vantage point. Valid for the graduation of the class of 2026.

Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #1 item
Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #1
$40

Starting bid

Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.

Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #2 item
Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #2
$40

Starting bid

Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.

Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #3 item
Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #3
$40

Starting bid

Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.

Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #4 item
Personalized Message on the Budlong Vegas Sign #4
$40

Starting bid

Make your student a star! Win an exclusive, personalized one-week message on the "Budlong Vegas Sign," our vibrant marquee at the school's entrance. This is your chance to give your child a truly unforgettable, grand-scale shout-out. Give them a reason to walk into school with a little extra spring in their step and a wide, beaming smile. Messages limited to Happy Birthday, Good Luck, or Congratulations.

KOVAL Distillery Private Tour & Tasting item
KOVAL Distillery Private Tour & Tasting
$50

Starting bid

Learn the differences between white and aged whiskey, the subtle intricacies of distillation, and the delicious beauty of small-batch spirits. After the tour, partake in a tasting of KOVAL's products. Good for up to 20 people.

Fit City $150 Gift Card item
Fit City $150 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Whether it's to let the kids blow off some steam over a weekend or keep the house quiet during a day off, Fit City Kids has you covered!

Zanies $180 Gift Certificate item
Zanies $180 Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Zanies Comedy Club is the premiere comedy club located in Downtown ChicagoZanies features some of the best comedic talent in the country.

$50 Gift Certificate item
$50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Chicago Kids Company presents one-hour musical adaptations of popular fairy tales and children's stories live on stage for the past 33 years.

2 Tickets to The Targeted by Hanna Kime ($100 Value) item
2 Tickets to The Targeted by Hanna Kime ($100 Value)
$35

Starting bid

The Targeted: Written by Hanna Kime
Directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng
Featuring Ensemble Members Kirsten Fitzgerald, Lawrence Grimm, Sadieh Rifai, and Natalie West, with Glenn Obrero and Stephanie Shum


At The Chopin Theatre (1543 W Division St)


Performance Dates: May 7 – June 14, 2026
Preview Performances: May 7 – May 16, 2026
Regular Run Performances: May 21 – June 14, 2026


https://aredorchidtheatre.org/shows/the-targeted/

The Atlantic - $100 Gift Card (1/2) item
The Atlantic - $100 Gift Card (1/2)
$40

Starting bid

The Atlantic - $100 Gift Card (2/2) item
The Atlantic - $100 Gift Card (2/2)
$40

Starting bid

Monthly Glass of Wine for a Year item
Monthly Glass of Wine for a Year
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a Glass of Wine, every month, for a year at the The Book Cellar: 4736 N. Lincoln.


$120 Value!

Weekly Cup of Coffee for a Year item
Weekly Cup of Coffee for a Year
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a 12 oz cup of drip coffee, every week, for a year at the The Book Cellar: 4736 N. Lincoln.


$120 Value!

Bunny Ears Art $100 Gift Certificate item
Bunny Ears Art $100 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

A play-based community art space in that celebrates the risk-takers, the mess-makers, the creators and the dreamers. 


4541 N. Lincoln

4 Home Plate Box Tickets item
4 Home Plate Box Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 Home Plate Box Tickets for a 2026 Chicago Dogs Game at Impact Field in Rosemont.


$125 value

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card toward any excursion

4 Tickets to 2026 Chicago Sky Game item
4 Tickets to 2026 Chicago Sky Game
$40

Starting bid

Voucher for 4 tickets to the Chicago Sky in 2026 at Wintrust Arena.


$100 value

2 Tickets to Chicago Symphony Orchestra item
2 Tickets to Chicago Symphony Orchestra
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Chicago Symphony Orchestra


$300 Value

1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#1) item
1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#1)
$10

Starting bid

1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.

1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#2) item
1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#2)
$10

Starting bid

1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.

1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#3) item
1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#3)
$10

Starting bid

1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.

1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#4) item
1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#4)
$10

Starting bid

1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.

1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#5) item
1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#5)
$10

Starting bid

1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.

1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#6) item
1 Climb Zone Denali Pass (#6)
$10

Starting bid

1 Denali Pass to Climb Zone. Pass includes access to 65 climbing walls and soft play area.

1 month of unlimited classes at Club Pilates item
1 month of unlimited classes at Club Pilates
$150

Starting bid

One month of free classes at Club Pilates.


$480 value

1 Free CYUP Training Spot item
1 Free CYUP Training Spot
$100

Starting bid

Chicagoland Youth United Performance training session:


1 free spot for a 5th grade or up child. It is a 8-11 week session beginning in June. 3 days a week 2hr each - morning hrs (usually 9-11/9:30-11:30a. Final schedule TBD.


Value: $375


https://www.cyuptraining.com

Dyson V15 Vacuum item
Dyson V15 Vacuum
$300

Starting bid

The Dyson V15 Detect is a powerful, intelligent cordless stick vacuum featuring laser dust illumination, a piezo sensor that counts particles, and up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction. It automatically adjusts power based on debris and floor type, displaying deep-cleaning metrics on an LCD screen.


$850 Value

Dyson Airwrap item
Dyson Airwrap
$150

Starting bid

The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and dryer is a high-performance 6-in-1 styling tool designed to dry, curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways without extreme heat damage. Utilizing the Coanda effect—a powerful airflow technology—it attracts and wraps hair for styling, suitable for various hair types and lengths.


$550 Value

$250 Give Iron Golf Gift Card item
$250 Give Iron Golf Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Five Iron Golf in Chicago offers a premier urban indoor golf and entertainment experience with multiple locations (River North, Loop, Bucktown, Lincoln Park), featuring state-of-the-art Trackman simulators, professional lessons, and club fitting. It blends, recreation and social interaction, offering a full-service bar, restaurant, and event space for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Goldfish: 8 Swim Lessons + Membership Fee item
Goldfish: 8 Swim Lessons + Membership Fee
$100

Starting bid

Value: $300


Swim school franchise with locations throughout the Chicagoland area.

2 Tickets to The Covenant at Goodman Theatre item
2 Tickets to The Covenant at Goodman Theatre
$35

Starting bid

Value: $100


Good for two tickets to The Covenant:


Expect one devilish twist after another in Covenant, a mythic and suspenseful new play hailed as “blackout-and-blood-curdling-scream deliciousness” (New York Magazine), “undeniably spooky (and) absolutely enjoyable” (TheaterMania). He left the small Georgia town a struggling guitarist—and returned a blues star. As rumors of a darker deal abound, it becomes clear that he’s not the only one with a secret…or seeking salvation. This “striking Southern gothic work” (New York Times) explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth.


Recommended for ages 15+

Night out at Howl at the Moon item
Night out at Howl at the Moon
$100

Starting bid

Value: $250


One main floor table, seats up to 4 people

All 4 guests will receive free admission, jump-the-line privileges & priority entrance

Must arrive by 8pm

One $100 credit provided on the night of your visit (can be used towards food & drinks)

Gardening Consultation from Jenn Heard Gardening item
Gardening Consultation from Jenn Heard Gardening
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100


Good for one gardening consultation.

2 Tickets to Joffrey Ballet's: Notes on Love item
2 Tickets to Joffrey Ballet's: Notes on Love
$100

Starting bid

Value: $230


Voucher for 2 tickets to Notes on Love in February of 2027.

2024 Color of the Year Blue Salt KitchenAid Mixer item
2024 Color of the Year Blue Salt KitchenAid Mixer
$150

Starting bid

Value: $499


Do more with your mixer. This premium accessory pack comes standard with this model. It includes a Pastry Beater, Flex Edge Beater, Dough Hook, and Wire Whip to make your kitchen experience easier.

Family Pass for 4 to Kohl Children's Museum item
Family Pass for 4 to Kohl Children's Museum
$25

Starting bid

Value: $80


The Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview, Illinois, is a premier hands-on learning center for children aged birth to 8, featuring 17 interactive indoor exhibits and a 2-acre outdoor nature park. It offers immersive experiences—including a petting zoo, grocery store, and musical exhibits—focused on play-based education and STEM skills.

Lincoln Park Zoo Household Membership item
Lincoln Park Zoo Household Membership
$30

Starting bid

Value: $90


A Lincoln Park Zoo Household Membership offers year-round perks, including two free parking passes, discounted parking for future visits, four free ZooLights tickets, and discounts at zoo shops/restaurants. This membership supports animal care while offering member-only event access and reduced fees on educational programs.

3 Months of a Studio Class at Music House item
3 Months of a Studio Class at Music House
$100

Starting bid

Value: $290


Introductory session-based music classes in a group setting. Start your musical journey by learning among peers!

1 year Household Membership to National Museum of Mexian Art item
1 year Household Membership to National Museum of Mexian Art
$20

Starting bid

Value: $60


A Maíz Household membership to the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago costs $60 per year, offering benefits like discounts on events and gift shop items.

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