Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction - Part 2

Dinner & Wine Pairing for 2 at Atelier item
Dinner & Wine Pairing for 2 at Atelier
$200

Starting bid

$600 Value


Situated in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood, Atelier is an intimate Michelin-starred restaurant celebrated for its artistic, ever-changing seasonal tasting menus.

Southport Night Out - Theatre Wit & 4 Star Gift Card item
Southport Night Out - Theatre Wit & 4 Star Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Value: $175


Flex Pass donation for Theatre Wit ($100 value) and $75 Gift card to 4 Star Restaurant Group (Crosby's, Ella Elli, or Tuco & Blondie)

Lincoln Square Night Out - Davis Theatre & Warbler Gift Card item
Lincoln Square Night Out - Davis Theatre & Warbler Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Value - $200


A $150 gift card to The Warbler, and 4 tickets to The Davis Theatre.

Photo Package from Henington Photography item
Photo Package from Henington Photography
$350

Starting bid

Value: $750


Full family session.

Afternoon on Lawrence: Picadilly & Bru Coffeeworks item
Afternoon on Lawrence: Picadilly & Bru Coffeeworks
$70

Starting bid

$150 Value


$50 to Picadilly Pub

$50 to Picadilly Market

$25 and 2 bags of Coffee to Bru Coffeworks

2 Entrees & 1 Guac at Chipotle item
2 Entrees & 1 Guac at Chipotle
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Mainstage Season item
2 Tickets to Mainstage Season
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150


Ticket is valid for 2 tickets to a performance during Porchlight Music Theatre's 26/27 mainstage season

Four Ravinia Lawn Tickets to a Classical Performance in '26 item
Four Ravinia Lawn Tickets to a Classical Performance in '26
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a classical performance on the lawn at Ravinia this summer with 4 general admission tickets.

$200 Gift Card + SWAG to Restore Pilates item
$200 Gift Card + SWAG to Restore Pilates
$80

Starting bid

Value: $200


Restore Pilates is a boutique studio in Chicago (Ravenswood) providing tailored, mindful movement to reduce pain, improve posture, and strengthen the core.

Savory Spice Gift Set & $20 Enjoy Gift Card item
Savory Spice Gift Set & $20 Enjoy Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$20 Enjoy Gift Card & Tastes of Chi-Town Box ($35 value) Includes:

Lincoln Avenue Pizza Seasoning

Bucktown Brown Mustard & Honey Rub

Broad Shoulders Burger Blend

Two-Flat Taco Spice

Taylor Swift Signed Record item
Taylor Swift Signed Record
$25

Starting bid

Taylor Swift - "Midnights" - with Autographed Insert / Photo - Sealed (photos from Discogs.com)
Vinyl, LP, Album, Special Edition, Blue Translucent Marbled [Moonstone Blue Marbled], Signed Insert

Sabrina Carpenter Signed Record item
Sabrina Carpenter Signed Record
$25

Starting bid

Sabrina Carpenter - "Man's Best Friend" with Autographed Insert / Poster - Sealed (photos from Discogs.com)  
Vinyl, LP, Album, Seafoam Green, Signed Insert, comes with a SC bumper sticker and SC poster

5 Day Guest Pass to Steve & Kate's Camp item
5 Day Guest Pass to Steve & Kate's Camp
$200

Starting bid

Value: $575


These passes are generally valid at any Steve & Kate’s location, covering activities like coding, sewing, building, and arts. 

90-minute MLB HitTrax Experience for 6 item
90-minute MLB HitTrax Experience for 6
$70

Starting bid

Value: $175


Experience for 6 people: SwingScience in Chicago uses HitTrax, a premier baseball/softball simulator that provides real-time, MLB-level data on exit velocity, launch angle, and distance, alongside high-speed video.

4 Free Passes to Wonderplay item
4 Free Passes to Wonderplay
$35

Starting bid

Value: $88


Chicago's newest family-friendly play & cafe - WonderPlay & Coffee offers indoor play, parties, classes, & parent rejuvenation. 3501 W Belmont Ave, Chicago.

3 Pack of Pilates Classes to Studio Lagree item
3 Pack of Pilates Classes to Studio Lagree
$35

Starting bid

Value: $105


Studio Lagree is a high-intensity, low-impact fitness concept featuring the signature 50-minute Megaformer workout, designed to build strength, endurance, and flexibility.

Lux Tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk item
Lux Tasting for 4 at Cooper's Hawk
$20

Starting bid

Value: $60


Cooper's Hawk offers a Napa-style tasting room experience, generally featuring a flight of eight wines (sweet, dry, or mixed).

A Day Out in the North Shore item
A Day Out in the North Shore
$100

Starting bid

Date night? This basket has got it all covered... Dinner, drinks, movie, as well as wine, a show at Ravinia, and food. Can be used over 2 days/nights.


Basket includes: $100 Vandalay gift card (Napolita or Pescadero. $50 gift card for Valley Lodge. $25 gift card for Chuck Wagon (nostalgia, dive hot dog/burger joint). $50 Ravinia gift card. $25 Wilmette Theatre gift card. 3 bottles of wine and 2 prosecco split bottles. Value: $350


Sponsored by Mrs. L's Class, Room 105

Chicago Fire Soccer Game item
Chicago Fire Soccer Game
$50

Starting bid

Come cheer on the Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field this summer as they play the Portland Timbers on Sunday, August 16 at 5:30 pm.


Package includes four seats (Section 115, Row 8, Seats 3-6), one parking pass for the Soldier Field North Garage, and $60 in gift cards for food/beverage purchases in the stadium. Value: $200


Sponsored by Mrs. Ostrander's Class, Room 103

Family Movie Night Basket item
Family Movie Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

A basket full of movie night essentials for the whole family! Includes: a cozy blanket, socks for the whole family, popcorn, movie theater butter, popcorn popper, bowls, candy, and a gift card to the movies.


Sponsored by Mr. Catarello's class, room 208

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!