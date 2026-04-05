Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction - Part 2

Date night? This basket has got it all covered... Dinner, drinks, movie, as well as wine, a show at Ravinia, and food. Can be used over 2 days/nights.





Basket includes: $100 Vandalay gift card (Napolita or Pescadero. $50 gift card for Valley Lodge. $25 gift card for Chuck Wagon (nostalgia, dive hot dog/burger joint). $50 Ravinia gift card. $25 Wilmette Theatre gift card. 3 bottles of wine and 2 prosecco split bottles. Value: $350





Sponsored by Mrs. L's Class, Room 105