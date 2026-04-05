Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction - Part 2

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Starting bid
$600 Value
Situated in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood, Atelier is an intimate Michelin-starred restaurant celebrated for its artistic, ever-changing seasonal tasting menus.
Starting bid
Value: $175
Flex Pass donation for Theatre Wit ($100 value) and $75 Gift card to 4 Star Restaurant Group (Crosby's, Ella Elli, or Tuco & Blondie)
Starting bid
Value - $200
A $150 gift card to The Warbler, and 4 tickets to The Davis Theatre.
Starting bid
Value: $750
Full family session.
Starting bid
$150 Value
$50 to Picadilly Pub
$50 to Picadilly Market
$25 and 2 bags of Coffee to Bru Coffeworks
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $150
Ticket is valid for 2 tickets to a performance during Porchlight Music Theatre's 26/27 mainstage season
Starting bid
Enjoy a classical performance on the lawn at Ravinia this summer with 4 general admission tickets.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Restore Pilates is a boutique studio in Chicago (Ravenswood) providing tailored, mindful movement to reduce pain, improve posture, and strengthen the core.
Starting bid
$20 Enjoy Gift Card & Tastes of Chi-Town Box ($35 value) Includes:
Lincoln Avenue Pizza Seasoning
Bucktown Brown Mustard & Honey Rub
Broad Shoulders Burger Blend
Two-Flat Taco Spice
Starting bid
Taylor Swift - "Midnights" - with Autographed Insert / Photo - Sealed (photos from Discogs.com)
Vinyl, LP, Album, Special Edition, Blue Translucent Marbled [Moonstone Blue Marbled], Signed Insert
Starting bid
Sabrina Carpenter - "Man's Best Friend" with Autographed Insert / Poster - Sealed (photos from Discogs.com)
Vinyl, LP, Album, Seafoam Green, Signed Insert, comes with a SC bumper sticker and SC poster
Starting bid
Value: $575
These passes are generally valid at any Steve & Kate’s location, covering activities like coding, sewing, building, and arts.
Starting bid
Value: $175
Experience for 6 people: SwingScience in Chicago uses HitTrax, a premier baseball/softball simulator that provides real-time, MLB-level data on exit velocity, launch angle, and distance, alongside high-speed video.
Starting bid
Value: $88
Chicago's newest family-friendly play & cafe - WonderPlay & Coffee offers indoor play, parties, classes, & parent rejuvenation. 3501 W Belmont Ave, Chicago.
Starting bid
Value: $105
Studio Lagree is a high-intensity, low-impact fitness concept featuring the signature 50-minute Megaformer workout, designed to build strength, endurance, and flexibility.
Starting bid
Value: $60
Cooper's Hawk offers a Napa-style tasting room experience, generally featuring a flight of eight wines (sweet, dry, or mixed).
Starting bid
Date night? This basket has got it all covered... Dinner, drinks, movie, as well as wine, a show at Ravinia, and food. Can be used over 2 days/nights.
Basket includes: $100 Vandalay gift card (Napolita or Pescadero. $50 gift card for Valley Lodge. $25 gift card for Chuck Wagon (nostalgia, dive hot dog/burger joint). $50 Ravinia gift card. $25 Wilmette Theatre gift card. 3 bottles of wine and 2 prosecco split bottles. Value: $350
Sponsored by Mrs. L's Class, Room 105
Starting bid
Come cheer on the Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field this summer as they play the Portland Timbers on Sunday, August 16 at 5:30 pm.
Package includes four seats (Section 115, Row 8, Seats 3-6), one parking pass for the Soldier Field North Garage, and $60 in gift cards for food/beverage purchases in the stadium. Value: $200
Sponsored by Mrs. Ostrander's Class, Room 103
Starting bid
A basket full of movie night essentials for the whole family! Includes: a cozy blanket, socks for the whole family, popcorn, movie theater butter, popcorn popper, bowls, candy, and a gift card to the movies.
Sponsored by Mr. Catarello's class, room 208
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!