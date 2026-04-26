Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction - Diamond Necklace

Plum Diamonds Lab Diamond Solitaire Pendant in White Gold item
Plum Diamonds Lab Diamond Solitaire Pendant in White Gold
$350

Starting bid

Value $1,090


Our timeless round lab diamond solitaire pendant is designed to be worn and loved every. single. day. Perfect on its own or layered.


More about this sparkling 14k white gold lab diamond pendant:

.75ct Solitaire Pendant is set with one .75ct lab diamond measuring 5.8mm. F-G Color, VS2 Clarity.

Cable chain is finished with a 16-18" adjustable lobster clasp.

Diamonds are graded in the F-G color and VS+ clarity ranges.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!