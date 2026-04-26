Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction - Diamond Necklace

Value $1,090





Our timeless round lab diamond solitaire pendant is designed to be worn and loved every. single. day. Perfect on its own or layered.





More about this sparkling 14k white gold lab diamond pendant:

.75ct Solitaire Pendant is set with one .75ct lab diamond measuring 5.8mm. F-G Color, VS2 Clarity.

Cable chain is finished with a 16-18" adjustable lobster clasp.

Diamonds are graded in the F-G color and VS+ clarity ranges.