Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction - Science Experiment

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Starting bid
PreK-2nd Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEAM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!
Starting bid
3rd - 5th Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEAM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!
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