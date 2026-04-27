Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Friends Of Budlong Elementary

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Spring Fling 2026 Silent Auction - Science Experiment

PreK-2nd Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field
$225

Starting bid

PreK-2nd Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEAM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!

3rd-5th Grade Class Science Experiment on the Field
$225

Starting bid

3rd - 5th Grade: Win an extraordinary, hands-on science experience on the school field for your child's entire class. Led by a STEAM teacher, students will dive into thrilling, large-scale experiments, transforming the field into a laboratory of exploration and discovery. This is more than a lesson—it's an unforgettable memory for every student!

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