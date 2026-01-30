Spring Fling - ALT Experiences Silent Auction

Hosted by
🍕🎲 A Fifth-Grade Favorite! 🎲🍕
Bid on this one-of-a-kind experience your child will love! One lucky 5th grade student will enjoy a Pizza & Board Games lunch with Mrs. Duch—and they get to bring TWO friends along for the fun!
This special lunch is a perfect mix of games, laughter, and memories with a favorite teacher, making it an experience students will be talking about long after the last slice is gone 🍕
Bid now and give your fifth grader a lunch they’ll never forget!
🎸🎶 Music Lovers—This One’s for You! 🎶🎸
Bid on a special private Guitar Basics session with Mr. Rizzoli—open to students in all ALT grades! Whether your child is brand new to guitar or just wants to learn a few chords and strumming patterns, this one-on-one session is a fun, confidence-boosting way to explore music.
This personalized lesson on Thursday, April 16th gives your child dedicated time with a favorite teacher to learn the basics, build skills, and spark a love of music 🎵
Bid now to give your child a chance to unlock their inner rockstar—while supporting ALT! 🤘
🍨🍒 A Sweet Treat for 5th Graders! 🍒🍨
Bid on this fun lunchtime experience where one lucky 5th grade student will get to enjoy a Make Your Own Ice Cream Sundae party with Mrs. Plager and Mrs. Kraucheunas! It’s the perfect mix of sweet treats, smiles, and special time with two favorite teachers.
Your child will get to create their own sundae masterpiece and share laughs during lunch in a memorable, feel-good school experience they’ll be talking about long after the last scoop 🍦
Bid now to give your fifth grader a chance to enjoy this sweet celebration with friends!
🎩✨ A Magical After-School Experience ✨🎩
Bid on this unforgettable Hocus Pocus Abracadabra Pizza Party with Ms. Burroughs! One lucky student can bring 2–3 friends for a one-hour after-school celebration filled with face painting, balloon art, magic tricks, and pizza—all with one of ALT’s favorite teachers.
This lively, creative hour is packed with laughter, surprises, and pure fun—exactly the kind of memory kids talk about for years. It’s a special chance to enjoy school in a whole new way while spending time with friends and a beloved teacher.
Bid now to give your child (and their friends!) a magical afternoon✨🍕
🗺️🔍 An Adventure for All ALT Grades! 🔍🗺️
Bid on this exciting Super Scavenger Hunt with Ms. Andrews—a high-energy experience where your child (and 3 friends!) will team up to search, explore, and discover around Angelo L. Tomaso! Packed with intriguing clues, hidden treasures, and teamwork, this is the perfect blend of mystery, movement, and fun.
It’s a chance for students to bond with friends, problem-solve together, and enjoy a unique, interactive experience with one of their favorite teachers. Expect lots of excitement, laughs, and memories made along the way!
Bid now to give your child and their friends an adventure they won’t forget🧭🎉
🍕🎯 Pizza + Bingo = The Ultimate Lunch Win! 🎯🍕
Bid on this awesome lunchtime experience where one lucky winner and 4 friends (all in the same grade) will enjoy Pizza and Bingo Lunch with Ms. Vivienzio (Ms. V)! It’s the perfect combo of great food, friendly competition, and laughs with friends and a favorite teacher.
This special lunch is a fun way for students to connect, enjoy a little game-time during the school day, and create memories they’ll be talking about long after the last slice and final “BINGO!” 🎉
Bid now to give your child and their friends a lunch they’ll never forget!
🎶💖 Back by Popular Demand! 💖🎶
Bid on this fan-favorite experience—an after-school Taylor Swift Listening Party with Mrs. Jackson and Ms. Beals, plus making friendship bracelets!
One lucky winner can bring 3 friends to enjoy an hour of music, creativity, and fun together in the ALT Library.
This was a huge hit last year, and it’s back for another round of singing along, crafting, and making memories with friends and two favorite teachers. It’s the perfect mix of creativity, connection, and a little Swiftie magic ✨
Bid now to give your child and their friends a feel-good after-school experience they’ll love💕
🎨✨ A Creative Afternoon for Budding Artists! ✨🎨
Bid on this special after-school experience where one lucky winner and two friends (same grade) will become a Famous Artist for a Day with Mrs. Hrevnack!
This hands-on art session gives students the chance to create, explore their creativity, and enjoy dedicated time with ALT's Kindergarten Super Star Teacher.
It’s a fun, relaxed way for kids to express themselves, try new techniques, and make something they’ll be proud to bring home—all while spending quality time with friends in a school setting they love.
Bid now to give your child a colorful, creative after-school experience!
🍕🎲 Pizza & Board Games with Mrs. Costa! 🎲🍕
Bid on this fun lunchtime experience where one lucky winner and 3 friends will coordinate a time to enjoy pizza and board games with Mrs. Costa. It’s the perfect mix of great food, friendly competition, and laughs with friends and a favorite teacher.
This experience gives students a chance to relax, play classic games, and connect during the school day in a way that feels special and memorable. It’s a simple, joyful break from routine that kids absolutely love.
Bid now to give your child and their friends a lunchtime experience they’ll be excited about—while supporting ALT!
🎨👕 Custom T-Shirt Design with Ms. Hahn (Bring a Friend!) 👕🎨
Give your child the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind custom T-shirt with Ms. Hahn during the school day. The winning student will be able to bring one friend to help design their shirt, choose the design, and pick the color of the T-shirt. Ms. Hahn will take care of creating the final product so students leave with a professionally made, wearable keepsake they helped design.
This experience is a fun and creative way for students to express themselves while enjoying a special moment with a friend during the school day.
🎨✨ After School Art Lesson with Mrs. Sarao ✨🎨
Treat your child to a special one-hour private art lesson with Mrs. Sarao after school! The winning student will enjoy a personalized art experience focused on creativity, self-expression, and fun.
The winner is welcome to bring one friend to join them, making this a great opportunity for students to create together, collaborate, and enjoy a memorable experience outside of the regular school day. The date will be scheduled directly with Mrs. Sarao and the winning family.
This unique experience gives students the chance to explore their artistic talents in a supportive and encouraging setting while spending meaningful time with a favorite teacher.
🎲🥪 Lunch, Games, and Fun with Ms. Morgan! 🥪🎲
Bid on this cozy lunchtime experience where one lucky winner and one friend will bring their lunches to Ms. Morgan’s room to eat, play games, and hang out together. It’s a relaxed, screen-free way for students to enjoy some extra time with a friend and one of their favorite teachers.
This experience is perfect for kids who love board games, card games, and laughing with friends during the school day. It’s simple, fun, and something students genuinely look forward to.
Bid now to give your child and a friend a feel-good lunch break they’ll remember—while supporting ALT!
🎨✨ A Creative School-Day Treat for All ALT Grades! ✨🎨
Bid on this fun Arts & Crafts Party with Mrs. Wegener, where one lucky student can bring one friend to dive into hands-on crafts and creative projects during the school day.
This special experience is a great way for kids to express themselves, get creative with a friend, and enjoy something a little extra fun with one of ALT’s favorite teachers. It’s the perfect break from routine and a memory your child will be excited to share.
Bid now to give your child a colorful, creative experience they’ll love and remember!
🎨🍕 Calling All Artists & Pizza Lovers! 🍕🎨
Bid on this creative lunchtime experience with Mrs. Velasco’s Pizza & Painting Party! One lucky winner and 3 friends will enjoy pizza, sweet treats from Mrs. Velasco’s bakery, and a fun-filled painting session right in her classroom during lunch and recess.
This is the perfect mix of creativity, treats, and time with friends—an experience kids will be excited to talk about and parents will love to surprise them with. It’s a joyful way to add something special to the school day while celebrating art and imagination.
Bid now to give your child and their friends a colorful, delicious lunch experience!
🎨✨ Beads and Beats with a Friend! ✨🎨
Give your child the chance to enjoy a special arts and crafts experience during the school day with Mrs. Figueira and Miss Arango. The winning student will be able to bring one friend to join them for a fun and creative block filled with bracelet-making, beads, and friendly music in a relaxed, welcoming environment.
Students will have access to a variety of beads and materials as they design their own bracelets while enjoying time to connect, create, and have fun together during the school day. This experience is a wonderful opportunity for students to express their creativity, build friendships, and enjoy a special moment with two staff members who love making school fun and memorable.
💎🌸 Jewelry Fun at Lunch for 1st & 2nd Graders! 🌸💎
Bid on this adorable lunchtime experience where one lucky first or second grader can bring two friends (from 1st or 2nd grade) to make necklaces and bracelets with Mrs. Kappus during lunch.
This hands-on craft party is the perfect mix of creativity, friendship, and fun—giving students a special school-day treat they’ll be excited to share with friends. It’s a great way to brighten their day with something memorable and creative in a familiar classroom setting.
Bid now to give your child and their friends a sparkling lunchtime experience!
🏹🎯 A Hands-On Adventure for 4th & 5th Graders! 🎯🏹
Bid on this exciting Private Archery Lesson with Mr. Clark, where one winner and two friends will learn how to safely use a bow and arrow in a fun, informative, hands-on session.
This unique experience is open to 4th and 5th grade students only and gives kids the chance to try something new, build focus and confidence, and enjoy a memorable activity with friends and a favorite teacher. The lesson date will be scheduled directly with Mr. Clark.
Bid now to give your child and their friends a bullseye-worthy experience!
⭐️🏫 A One-of-a-Kind School Day Experience! 🏫⭐️
Bid on this unforgettable opportunity for your child to be “Principal for a Day” with Ms. Smith!
Your student will get to shadow our principal, see what it’s like to help lead ALT, and experience the excitement of a school day from a whole new perspective.
This special experience gives students a behind-the-scenes look at how our school runs, builds confidence, and creates a memory they’ll be talking about for years. It’s a fun way to inspire leadership, responsibility, and school pride—all in one incredible day.
Bid now to give your child a truly unique ALT leadership experience!
🎓✨ Front-Row Seats for a Milestone Moment! ✨🎓
Bid on this special opportunity to win four front-row tickets to the Kindergarten Celebration—the perfect way to be up close for all the smiles, cheers, and proud-parent moments on your child’s big day.
This exclusive experience gives your family the best view in the house, so you won’t miss a single wave, smile, or memory as your kindergartener and their classmates celebrate this exciting milestone. It’s a meaningful way to make an already special day even more unforgettable.
Bid now to secure front-row seats for your family and friends—and make your child’s Kindergarten Celebration extra special while supporting ALT!
🎓🌟 Celebrate Your 5th Grader’s Big Moment—Up Close! 🌟🎓
Bid on this special experience to win four front-row tickets to the 5th Grade Moving-Up Ceremony—a front-and-center seat to celebrate the end of your child’s six-year journey at ALT and the exciting transition into middle school.
From their first days of kindergarten to this final elementary school milestone, this moment marks how much they’ve grown—academically, socially, and personally. Being in the front row lets you take in every proud smile, wave, and happy-tear moment as they take this big step forward.
Bid now to give your family a front-row view of this meaningful goodbye to ALT and the exciting hello to middle school—and your last chance at supporting our ALT school community.
