Spring Fling and Fun Run 2026: MACK ATTACK!

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About this event
Join us for this historic first! Tape will be provided at the venue. Mack Attack will start at 3:30PM in the school gymnasium.
General Admission price includes face painting, petting zoo, bubble bar, bouncy house and more! GA Tickets are required to enter the event for Mack Attack. Timings for spring fling are 12:00-4:00PM.
Join us for a run and then relax at the fair! Fun Run starts at 12:00 and ends at 1:30.
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