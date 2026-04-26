PS 101Q Parents Association INC

Hosted by

PS 101Q Parents Association INC

About this event

Spring Fling and Fun Run 2026: MACK ATTACK!

2 Russell Pl

Forest Hills, NY 11375, USA

Mack Attack
$5

Join us for this historic first! Tape will be provided at the venue. Mack Attack will start at 3:30PM in the school gymnasium.

General Admission - Spring Fling
$10

General Admission price includes face painting, petting zoo, bubble bar, bouncy house and more! GA Tickets are required to enter the event for Mack Attack. Timings for spring fling are 12:00-4:00PM.

Spring Fling + Fun Run
$15

Join us for a run and then relax at the fair! Fun Run starts at 12:00 and ends at 1:30.

Add a donation for PS 101Q Parents Association INC

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