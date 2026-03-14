Spring Fling Bingo at Stacy's at Melrose

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About this event
Reserve a table for up to 4 guests and skip the scramble for seats! Please check in by 12:50 PM to keep your reservation. Non-refundable.
Reserve a table for up to 6 guests and skip the scramble for seats! Please check in by 12:50 PM to keep your reservation. Non-refundable.
Must have purchased 1, 2, or 3 bingo packets to purchase.
✨ 30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!
✨ 30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!
✨ 30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!
✨ 30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!
✨ 30/30/40 Raffle – Picture It… You Could Win Big!
Two winners each take 30%. Don’t be a Sophia and wander off — you must be present to win!
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