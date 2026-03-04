Spring Fling Burger Night at the Moose Lodge

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About this event
Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger or cheeseburger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.
Each meal includes a Veggie burger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.
Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger or, cheeseburger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.
Each meal includes a Veggie burger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.
Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, veggie burger, or hotdog, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.
Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, veggie burger or hotdog, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.
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