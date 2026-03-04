Damians Ladder

Hosted by

Damians Ladder

About this event

Spring Fling Burger Night at the Moose Lodge

2470 El Rancho Dr

Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA

Adult Group 1 - Dinner 5 PM - 6 PM
$20

Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger or cheeseburger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.

VEGETARIAN Adult Group 1 - Dinner 5 PM - 6 PM
$20

Each meal includes a Veggie burger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.

Adult Group 2 - Dinner 6 PM - 7 PM
$20

Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger or, cheeseburger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.

VEGETARIAN Adult Group 2 - Dinner 6 PM - 7 PM
$20

Each meal includes a Veggie burger, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.

Child (under 12 years old) - Group 1 - Dinner 5 PM - 6 PM
$10

Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, veggie burger, or hotdog, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.

Child (under 12 years old) - Group 1 - Dinner 6 PM- 7 PM.
$10

Each meal includes a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger, veggie burger or hotdog, served with a side of fries or a salad. Ice Cream for dessert. Drinks are not included.

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