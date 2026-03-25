PS 101Q Parents Association INC

Offered by

PS 101Q Parents Association INC

About this shop

Spring Fling / Fun Run 2026 Sponsorship Form

Top Train Sponsor
$1,800

The highest visibility tier!


Perks

  • Train presented by (sponsor)
  • Largest solo logo placement
  • Premium banner on train rotating around event
  • Largest name and logo placement on shared banners and signage
  • Verbal recognition during announcements at event
  • Interview with sponsor featured on social media
  • Social media solo highlight spots
0
Ferris Wheel Sponsor
$1,500

Good visibilty tier!


Perks

  • Ferris Wheel presented by (Sponsor)
  • Large solo logo and name placement next to ferris wheel
  • Large name and logo placement on all group banners and signage
  • Social media spotlight posts
0
Gaming Truck Sponsor
$1,500

Good visibility tier!


Perks

• Gaming Truck presented by ( sponsor)

• Large solo name and logo placement on side of truck

• Large name and logo placement on all group banners and signage.

• Social media spotlight posts

0
Pony Ride Sponsor
$1,000

Perks

  • Pony Rides presented by (sponsor)
  • Solo signage/banner next to ride area
  • High visibility spot
  • Social media shared highlight
  • Logo and name on all group banners and signage
0
Bake Sale Sponsor
$500

Perks

  • Solo banner at table
  • Bake Sale presented by (sponsor)
  • Centrally situated booth with very high traffic
  • Logo and name on group signs
  • Shared social media highlight
0
Space Ball Sponsor
$450

Perks

  • Space Ball presented by (sponsor)
  • Solo signage/banner next to game 
  • Logo and name on all group banners and signage
  • Shared social media highlight 
0
Face Painting Fun Sponsor
$300

Entry level sponsorships! Great  for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banners with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.

0
Petting Zoo Sponsor
$300

Entry level sponsorships! Great  for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banners with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage with and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.

0
Craft Table Sponsor
$300

Entry level sponsorships! Great  for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banners with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.

0
Bounce House Sponsor
$300

Entry level sponsorships! Great  for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banner with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.

0
DJ Sponsor
$300

Entry level sponsorships! Great  for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banner with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.

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