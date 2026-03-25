Spring Fling / Fun Run 2026 Sponsorship Form

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About this shop
The highest visibility tier!
Perks
Good visibilty tier!
Perks
Good visibility tier!
Perks
• Gaming Truck presented by ( sponsor)
• Large solo name and logo placement on side of truck
• Large name and logo placement on all group banners and signage.
• Social media spotlight posts
Perks
Perks
Perks
Entry level sponsorships! Great for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banners with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.
Entry level sponsorships! Great for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banners with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage with and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.
Entry level sponsorships! Great for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banners with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.
Entry level sponsorships! Great for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banner with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.
Entry level sponsorships! Great for businesses wanting something tangible at a lower price point. Package includes banner with the sponsors name and logo at the event signage and shared sponsor logos that will be featured on social media.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!