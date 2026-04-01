Spring Fling Lottery Fundraiser

If you’ve never played a lottery fundraiser before, here’s how it works:





Each ticket comes with a unique 3-digit number (000–999).





On Thursday, April 30th at 7 PM, we’ll use the official PA Pick 3 Evening Drawing to determine the winner.





👉 If your 3-digit number matches the winning number exactly—you win the grand prize!





After purchasing, we’ll send you a photo of your ticket so you can easily keep track of your number and follow along on drawing night.





Important Details:

• Winner must claim prize within 30 days

• If the winning number is not assigned to a sold ticket, the prize remains with Hope Haven.





It’s simple, fun, and gives you a great chance to win while supporting the animals at Hope Haven! 🐾🌸