Spring Fling Lottery Fundraiser

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About this raffle
If you’ve never played a lottery fundraiser before, here’s how it works:
Each ticket comes with a unique 3-digit number (000–999).
On Thursday, April 30th at 7 PM, we’ll use the official PA Pick 3 Evening Drawing to determine the winner.
👉 If your 3-digit number matches the winning number exactly—you win the grand prize!
After purchasing, we’ll send you a photo of your ticket so you can easily keep track of your number and follow along on drawing night.
Important Details:
• Winner must claim prize within 30 days
• If the winning number is not assigned to a sold ticket, the prize remains with Hope Haven.
It’s simple, fun, and gives you a great chance to win while supporting the animals at Hope Haven! 🐾🌸
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!