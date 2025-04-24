PS 101Q Parents Association INC

PS 101Q Parents Association INC

2025 Spring Fling: Pony Rides

2 Russell Pl

Forest Hills, NY 11375, USA

Pony Rides
$10
Treat your child to a fun and memorable 5-minute pony ride at our Spring Fling event! Please arrive a few minutes before your scheduled time to check in. Each sign-up reserves one 5-minute ride. Note: The pony company will determine weight eligibility, but rides are generally recommended for children weighing 60 pounds or less.

