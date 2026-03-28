Hosted by

Whitcomb Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Fling Puzzle Auction 2026

Pick-up location

900 Reseda Dr, Houston, TX 77062, USA

Puzzle Art - Pre-K
$20

Starting bid

Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 Pre-K students with Miss Jones.

Puzzle Art - Kinder
$20

Starting bid

Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 Kinder students with Miss Jones.

Puzzle Art - 1st Grade
$20

Starting bid

Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 1st grade students with Miss Jones.

Puzzle Art - 2nd Grade
$20

Starting bid

Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 2nd grade students with Miss Jones.

Puzzle Art - 3rd Grade
$20

Starting bid

Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 3rd grade students with Miss Jones.

Puzzle Art - 4th Grade
$20

Starting bid

Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 4th grade students with Miss Jones.

Puzzle Art - 5th Grade
$20

Starting bid

Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 5th grade students with Miss Jones.

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