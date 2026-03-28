Spring Fling Puzzle Auction 2026

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Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 Pre-K students with Miss Jones.
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Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 Kinder students with Miss Jones.
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Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 1st grade students with Miss Jones.
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Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 2nd grade students with Miss Jones.
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Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 3rd grade students with Miss Jones.
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Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 4th grade students with Miss Jones.
Starting bid
Custom Puzzle art made by the 2025-26 5th grade students with Miss Jones.
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