Kirkwood Spring Fling Raffle

Camp Tuition Value: $360





Camper Expectations: Camp Woodshed is a group-learning program where students rehearse, learn, and perform with their peers. As such, we require that campers have at least one year of experience playing their instrument. Additionally, campers are expected to be able to learn and perform 2-3 songs from start to finish and with a consistent tempo by the end of the week.





Our first priority is that our campers are having fun, but those still in the beginner phases of learning their instrument may have difficulty keeping up with the fast pace of camp rehearsals. Please consider this aspect of Camp Woodshed before registering your child, and don’t hesitate to reach out to the front desk if you want to discuss the expectations and requirements.





What is Camp Woodshed: Our camp is 25 hours of individual and group instruction from our expert teachers at Guitar Shed. Throughout the week, students will learn arrangements of fun, popular songs while working on technique, music fundamentals, and playing cohesively with other musicians. At the end of the week, campers will feel more confident about their playing and have memories to last a lifetime.





Who can sign up? Students with at least one year of playing experience.





Tuition:

Existing Students $325 per week

New Students $325 per week + one-time $35 registration fee

If your plans change, we can refund 50% of your paid tuition if you let us know up to one month BEFORE the scheduled camp begins.

Monday-Friday 9:30 am – 12:30 pm at Guitar Shed

1610 Hosea L Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Why Woodshed?

“Woodshedding” is slang for practicing your musical instrument….and “Shedding” is short for “woodshedding”…that’s how we came up with the name Guitar Shed!

CAMP SCHEDULE (Monday-Thursday)

9:00-9:30 – Dropoff / Setup

9:30-9:45 – Morning Stretch (stretching / breathing / reading)

9:45-10:45 – Rehearsal

10:45-11:15 – Break / Outdoor Time (awesome snacks, free time in Coan Park)

11:15-11:45 – Masterclass (hands-on class about different instruments or musical topics taught by Guitar Shed teachers)

11:45-12:30 – Rehearsal

12:30-1:00 – Pickup / Cleanup

FRIDAY SCHEDULE – PIZZA PARTY and PERFORMANCE

9:00-9:30 – Dropoff / Setup

9:30-9:45 – Morning Stretch (stretching / breathing / reading)

9:45-10:45 – Rehearsal

10:45-11:30 – Break / Outdoor Time (awesome snacks, free time in Coan Park)

11:30-12:30 – Sound Check

12:30-1:15 – Pizza party for campers! / Free practice time

1:15-1:30 – Family and friends arrive for the performance

1:30-2:00 – Camp Concert