Spring Fling Vendor Payment

Thank you for your interest in being a vendor at Spring Fling! Please note that we can only accept vendors with "school-friendly" items (e.g. no drug paraphernalia, swearing, etc.). Please email [email protected]
if you have questions.
There is a $35 fee for small vendors. 100% of the money goes to the PTO's efforts to support teachers and students. See our Facebook page for details about how we do this!
Vendors generally will need to provide their own tables and chairs. Vendors must supply their own electricity if required. You may bring a tent, but be sure to bring weights in case of wind. You may be set up on pavement.
Your space will be about 11'x11'. In most cases, you won't be able to leave a vehicle close to your space.
