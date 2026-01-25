Texas Garden Clubs Inc

Offered by

Texas Garden Clubs Inc

About this shop

Spring Flower Sale

Bronze Leaf Begonia - mixed colors item
Bronze Leaf Begonia - mixed colors
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Bronze Leaf Begonia - rose item
Bronze Leaf Begonia - rose
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Bronze Leaf Begonia - red item
Bronze Leaf Begonia - red
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Bronze Leaf Begonia - white item
Bronze Leaf Begonia - white
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Green leaf Begonia - mix item
Green leaf Begonia - mix
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Green leaf Begonia - red item
Green leaf Begonia - red
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Vinca - mix item
Vinca - mix
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Vinca - rose punch item
Vinca - rose punch
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Vinca - white item
Vinca - white
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Impatiens - mix item
Impatiens - mix
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Impatiens - white item
Impatiens - white
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Impatiens - rose item
Impatiens - rose
$25

4" - 20 count flat

New Gold Lantana item
New Gold Lantana
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Hot Blooded Lantana item
Hot Blooded Lantana
$25

4" - 20 count flat

Purple Fountain Grass item
Purple Fountain Grass
$10

gallon plant

Delivery to home
$25

Available to those living in Prestonwood Estates only neighborhoods of PENA-W and POPNA (Beltline to La Cosa, Meandering Way to Meadowcreek)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!