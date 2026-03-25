Spring Football 3/28 Food Vendor Registration

Vendor Fee & Payment Terms

A non-refundable mandatory vendor donation of $200 is required to participate.

Failure to complete payment may result in forfeiture of your vendor space. Event Details

Vendors are responsible for providing their own tables, tents, chairs, and setup materials unless otherwise noted.





Compliance with Laws and Regulations

Vendor shall comply with all applicable federal, state of Florida, and local laws, ordinances, and health regulations, as well as all rules, standards, and guidelines set forth by Pop Warner and the Organization.





Insurance Requirements

Vendor shall maintain general liability insurance with minimum limits of $1,000,000 per occurrence and $2,000,000 aggregate and provide a Certificate of Insurance naming the Organization as an Additional Insured prior to participation.





Indemnification

Vendor agrees to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Organization, its officers, directors, volunteers, and affiliates from any and all claims, liabilities, damages, or expenses arising out of Vendor’s operations, negligence, or breach of this Agreement.





Charlotte Warriors Football and Cheer Association www.charlottewarriors.com 6895 Florida Street Punta Gorda, Florida 33950 [email protected]





Conduct Policy

Vendor agrees to adhere to all conduct and behavioral standards established by the Organization and Pop Warner, including maintaining a safe, respectful, and family-friendly environment at all times. Vendor, its employees, and representatives shall not engage in any abusive, discriminatory, or inappropriate behavior toward participants, parents, officials, or spectators. The use or sale of alcohol, tobacco, illegal substances, or offensive materials is strictly prohibited. Failure to comply with this conduct policy may result in immediate removal from the premises and termination of this Agreement.





Operations and Site Rules

Vendor shall operate only in designated areas assigned by the Organization and during approved hours. Vendor is responsible for maintaining cleanliness, proper waste disposal, and compliance with all fire safety and equipment regulations.





Health and Safety

Vendor shall comply with all food safety and sanitation requirements and must possess all required permits. The Organization reserves the right to inspect Vendor operations at any time.

Termination

The Organization reserves the right to terminate this Agreement immediately for any violation of its terms or for conduct deemed detrimental to the Organization. No refunds shall be issued upon termination for cause.





Independent Contractor Status

Vendor is an independent contractor and not an employee, agent, or partner of the Organization.

Governing Law

This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida.

Entire Agreement

This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties and supersedes all prior agreements. Any modifications must be in writing and signed by both parties.