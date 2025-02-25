JTM Auction: Spring for Moore Memories

When: Saturday, May 24th, 6-8pm
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind evening of fine bourbon, great company, and a relaxed atmosphere! Join us for an unforgettable Bourbon Tasting hosted by the legendary Bilyeu—your guide to exploring a selection of premium bourbons, with various ½ oz pours throughout the evening.
This intimate gathering will also feature light hors d'oeuvres carefully paired to complement the tasting experience. It’s a perfect way to unwind, indulge your palate, and connect with others—all while supporting a great cause!
1792 Aged 12 years
Chicken Cock Double Barrel Aged 10 years
Old Forester 150th Batch 2
Russell's Reserve Single Rickhouse
Old Fitzgerald 8 years old
Rhetoric 20 year old
Pappy Van Winkle 15 year old
And a few surprises...
Rooftop Pizza Lunch with Dr Hughes
$50
For just $50, your student can enjoy pizza, drinks, and stunning(?) views while connecting with Dr. Hughes in a memorable setting. With only 10 spots available, this is a unique opportunity for your child to create lasting memories. Don’t miss out—secure your ticket today! Create a lasting memory that your child will cherish forever. Don't miss out on this special chance to have lunch high above the school! Space is limited to 10 students, so buy your ticket today!
(OR BUY FOR YOUR KID AND THEIR FRIENDS!)
6th Grade Dodgeball Game - May 2nd after school
$50
Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive, and Donate!
Give your 6th grader the ultimate chance to dodge, throw, and have a blast! This exclusive Dodgeball Game Experience is up for grabs—bid now for your child’s chance to play in an epic showdown with friends.
The competition will be fierce—both on the court and at the auction table! Don’t let your child miss out on this unforgettable experience. Bid now and let the games begin!
The games will take place MAY 2 directly after school.
