Spring Foraging in Texas: An Introduction to Edible, Medicinal, and Toxic Plants & Mushrooms

Address:

Address will be provided in an order confirmation email once your purchase is completed.

Tickets and Liability

To attend, all participants must purchase a pass in advance. Upon arrival at the event, you will be required to sign our Liability Waiver & Release Agreement.





Refund Policy

We offer full refunds for tickets requested up 15 days before the event starts, which is March 20th. Please note that we will be unable to issue any refunds for cancellations made after this date.