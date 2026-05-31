Spring Frozen Fridays





End the week, with a smile & a sweet treat for your Washington Wizard.

° One time fee of $3 for the 3 weeks, per child

° Pickup at dismissal on the blacktop

° Please place orders by Thursday, June 4.

° you may purchase for siblings that do not attend Washington

3 DATES:

Friday June 5th & 12 and THURSDAY June 18th

Total of 3 Fall Frozen Fridays * Rain or shine *









SPRING FROZEN FRIDAY POLICY, PLEASE READ:

Ice pops will be handed out at random. Please advise your child that we will try to accommodate flavor preferences, but cannot guarantee.





Advance purchase is REQUIRED.

We cannot accept CASH on pickup days.





*unfortunately, due to the nature of the ice pops- we aren’t able to provide to kids at after care *





Brand: Wellsley Farms Freeze Pops

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